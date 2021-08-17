Pierson City Council — Ordinance No. 176 (Sewer Rates)
ORDINANCE NO. 176
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE PIERSON MUNICIPAL CODE,
BY AMENDING CHAPTER 99, SECTION 99.02 SEWER RATES.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF PIERSON, IOWA:
SECTION 99.02 AMENDED. The Pierson Code of Ordinances shall be amended as follows:
99.02 RATES FOR SERVICE. Each customer shall pay sewer service charges for the use of and for the service supplies by the municipal sanitary sewer system based upon the amount of water consumed as follows:
Gallons used per month Rate
FIRST 5000 GALLONS $17.00 MINIMUM BILL
5001-12000 GALLONS $2.50 PER 1000 GALLONS
12001-28000 GALLONS $2.00 PER 1000 GALLONS
28001 GALLONS AND OVER $1.00 PER 1000 GALLONS
REPEALER. All ordinances or part of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the Council this 11th day of August 2021 and Approved this 11th day of August 2021.
/s/ Doyle Struve, Mayor
Attest:
Jeanette Beekman, Clerk
SCHEDULED READINGS for Adoption of ORDINANCE NO.176
First Reading 8/11/21
Second Reading: waived
Third Reading: waived
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 19, 2021