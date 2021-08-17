Shawn Henrichsen

Shawn Michael Henrichsen age 47 of Des Moines Iowa passed away Friday, August 13, 2021.

Beloved son of Thomas and Wyma Henrichsen (nee Slater); proud father of C.J. Davis; cherished brother of Scott Henrichsen and Amy Hibbs; fond uncle of Brittney (Steve) Kelson, Nathan (Sam) Hibbs, Drew Hibbs, Evelyn, Reagan, and Lauren Henrichsen; great uncle of Smith and Sullivan. loving grandson of Evelyn Henrichsen. Shawn was a very special nephew, cousin, and friend to so many. Preceded in death by grandparents Albert Henrichsen, Cecil and Roxine Slater; aunt and uncles Jackie and Al Mahin and Frank Slater. Shawn will always be remembered for his huge heart, his humor, and charm.

Memorial gathering will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 from 11:00a.m. until time of service at 1:00p.m. at Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home, 4245 Highway 20, Correctionville, IA 51016.