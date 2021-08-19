Pages 3 & 11 — This Week’s Obituaries By Editor | August 19, 2021 | 0 Local obituaries can be found on pages 3 and 11 of this week’s Record. You can also view the obits online by clicking a name below: Larry Countryman Edward Holdcroft Robert “Bob” Spies Shyrl Daniel Richard “Dick” Gilbert Shawn Henrichsen Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 4 — Woodbury County Fair Columns from Jim Mitchell & Brian Johnson August 19, 2021 | No Comments » Page 2 — Meatballs in “What’s Cooking?” COVID Update in “Staying Well” August 19, 2021 | No Comments » Pages 1, 16 & Online — Summer Celebrations August 19, 2021 | No Comments »