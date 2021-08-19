Pages 3 & 11 — This Week’s Obituaries

| | 0

Local obituaries can be found on pages 3 and 11 of this week’s Record.  You can also view the obits online by clicking a name below:

Larry Countryman
Edward Holdcroft
Robert “Bob” Spies
Shyrl Daniel
Richard “Dick” Gilbert
Shawn Henrichsen

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment