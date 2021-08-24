City of Kingsley — Legal Notice (Public Hearing)

City of Kingsley

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Kingsley shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described property located at 109 Barre Street, Kingsley, Iowa:

The West One Hundred Two Feet (W 102’) of Lot Nineteen (19), Block Eight (8), in the Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa

The Hearing will be held September 7, 2021 at the City Hall, City of Kingsley at 7:15 P.M. Seller will be accepting sealed bids on the above-described property until September 7, 2021, before 4:30 P.M. The minimum bid must not be any lower than $1.00.

Any person interested in purchasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk, at 222 Main Street, Kingsley, Iowa 51028 on or before 4:30 P. M., September 7, 2021. The bids on the property will be opened and an auction for the final sale of the property will occur on September 7, 2021, at 7:15 P.M. at City Hall, City of Kingsley. The highest bidder on the day of sale will be expected to pay ten percent (10%) of the purchase price on that day and sign a contract for the balance of the purchase price.

A condition of the contract will be that Buyer, within 6 months from September 7, 2021, must demolish and remove the existing structure from the property and no later than December 31, 2022 complete construction of a new structure compliant with city code with the total improvements to the property having a minimum assessed value of $200,000.

The Buyer is responsible for properly disconnecting the utilities to the residence prior to demolition. Upon demolition of the existing structure, the property maybe rezoned upon approval of the City Zoning Committee and the City Council.

The sale will be on contract and quit claim deed delivered to the buyer upon fulfillment of the contract. Closing shall be within 45 days from the date the contract is fulfilled and that is when the unpaid balance shall be paid in full. Seller shall pay all the real estate taxes that become delinquent as of April 1, 2021. Buyer shall pay all real estate taxes thereafter.

Possession shall be given at the time the contract is executed.

Any announcements day of sale shall supersede any statements made herein.

Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 26, 2021