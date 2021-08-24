Cushing City Council Minutes/Claims — August 3, 2021

Cushing City Council

August 3, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten

Also present: Sheila O’Connell, Keith Jackson, Sgt. DeGroot

Motion by Joy, seconded by Tyler to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) July 6, 2021 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

Anfinson Farm Store Weed Spray 46.48

AT&T Firemen Cell 64.00

CBC City Supplies 27.65

Elain Droegmiller Library Books/SRP 175.39

Vince Dvorak EMT Reimbursement 179.20

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 13.00

Iowa One Call Location Services 6.30

ISG Operator Services 475.00

New Lift Station 3719.61

Joy Auto City Supplies 64.97

Lora D. Miller 2020 Tax Prep 500.00

MCI Telephone 27.59

Mid-American Electricity 753.39

Municipal Supply Flexnet Support 1950.00

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 127.58

PCC Ambulance Billing 476.89

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 58.32

Sioux Valley Automotive Mower/City Truck 20.00

Stevenson Hardware City Supplies 19.93

USPS Stamps 282.65

Western IA Equipment Skid Loader 241.85

Revenues by Fund:

General 5595.97

Library 0.00

Road Use 2424.37

Water Fund 4173.26

Sewer Fund 2105.87

Solid Waste Fund 1920.75

Fire Fund 14,612.82

Total Revenue: 30,833.04

Sheriff’s Report. Report stated that Cushing had 1 call last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Motion made by Tyler to have Joy Dirt look at digging out ditches in city. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0. Council also discussed seal coating streets, after ditches are dug out.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• Nuisance Abatements. Clerk gave an update on the paperwork the lawyer prepared and sent to residents.

General Business

• ISG. Brooke Sievers sent an update on Lift Station project. Bainbridge should be getting started in the next few weeks.

• Cemetery. Council discussed the progress on enlarging the cemetery.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, motion by Rabbass, seconded by Wittrock to adjourn at 7:43 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 26, 2021