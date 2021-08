Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — August 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

August 2021 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

A-1 PREFERRED kitchen hood cleaning and dryer vent.. 850.00

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 62.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Book for Teacher Book Study 15.19

BRIDE, TOM & ANNE FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 943.56

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 350.72

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER SUPPLIES 1,874.46

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 382.13

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 575.42

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. BUS INSPECTION AND REPAIRS 492.95

D&H PLUMBING LEAK REPAIR 151.85

ENRIGHT, KEVIN & BRENDA FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 943.54

GOPHER SPORTS PE Supplies 351.00

HAKA LLC GAS 1,133.29

HANSEN, JOSH & MELISSA FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 235.89

HANSON, ERIC & JULIE FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 943.54

HERBOLD, GRACE FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 235.89

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPED BILLING 12,320.84

HOFSTATTER, PAT HAMMERED PAINT 86.88

HOOGENDYK, JAY & MELISSA FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 471.77

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER REPLACEMENT BATTERIES CARPET CLEANER 125.80

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION SERVICE GASB 75 REPORT 1,000.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. General Music Ukulele Method Books 249.75

JENSEN SPRINKLER fix irrigation 105.90

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. DIPLOMA & COVER 32.34

KIRKPATRICK, JAY & LESLIE FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 943.54

KOEHLER, RANDI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 241.86

KOOIKER, BENJAMIN & CATHY FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 943.54

KUENY, JENNIFER FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 471.77

LAKESHORE LEARNING Instructional supplies 1,517.85

LATIMER, STACY FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 943.54

LEFEBVRE, JOSEPH FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 471.77

LOOMIS, CASADAY FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 471.77

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC Books for 21-22 3,011.89

MELTON, JAMI FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 471.77

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 14,803.14

MORENO, MAIRA FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 943.54

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. fix HVAC 1,155.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 Health folders and Nurse referral slips 890.68

IA LEARNING ONLINE FY2022

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACK-GROUND CHECKS 243.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 92.25

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 108.00

QUILL CORPORATION LAWTON OFFICE SUPPLIES 473.46

REALLY GOOD STUFF Classroom Label Magnets 411.17

ROERING, TODD & SUSAN FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION.471.77

SAUL, SHERRY FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 943.54

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 201.02

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION nurse office supplies, AEA pads 625.56

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC

spelling workbooks 4,664.93

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES

various classroom supplies

SCHOOLMATE undated planners 250.00

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPED BILLING 26,382.89

STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE 12 ct. Primary Composition Notebook 256.12

STOCKING, BRYAN AND CAROL FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 235.89

SUMMIT COMPANIES FIRE EXTINGUISHER ANNUAL INSPECTION 2,817.00

TEACHER DIRECT classroom supplies 282.96

TEACHING STRATEGIES, LLC GOLD Subscriptions 491.15

US BANK

Hotel for SNAI Conf 10,636.75

new room # signs

paint & supplies

FOBs for fitness center

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 92.22

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING.. 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 680.01

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 472.76

WIECK, TODD FY21 NP TRANSPORTATION 235.89

Fund Total: 102,724.77

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HOBART SALES & SERVICE EQUIPMENT SUMMER MAINTENANCE 2,701.29

US BANK LODGING CONFERENCE 504.14

Additional Night for Hotel for SNAI Conf

Fund Total: 3,205.43

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ACE FUNDRAISING GOLD CARD FUNDRAISER 4,500.00

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. JH FOOTBALL HELMETS 1,221.95

CUSTOM CREATIONS EAGLES NEST APPAREL 1,399.80

DON’S PRO SHOP SOFTBALL AWARDS 168.00

HAKA PROPANE FOR SOFTBALL CONCESSIONS 22.40

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SOFTBALL EQUIPMENT 71.00

OMNI CHEER CHEER UNIFORMS 1,117.69

ROGERS ATHLETIC FOOTBALL ZONE BLOCKING CHUTE 3,000.00

US BANK CHEER DRIVEWAY PAINT, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, P-CARD STATEMENT 1,151.21

Fund Total: 12,652.05

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 101,794.40

SFM WORK COMP 5,003.00

Fund Total: 106,797.40

DEBT SERVICES FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

SANTANDER BANK BUS LEASE 16,750.00

Fund Total: 17,411.73

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK pay for first aide training 200.00

Fund Total: 200.00

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BEAVER CONSTRUCTION CONCRETE PROJECT 11,760.00

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. fix floor scrubber 1,800.37

IXL LEARNING IXL Math and ELA 4,463.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. STUDENT SOFTWARE 10,322.40

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC. Accelerated Reader 2,697.75

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Chromebooks for incoming freshmen 27,383.70

STATELINE-ELECTRIC rewire HVAC media center 1,748.47

US BANK TABLE TOP AND CHAIRS 1,130.47

W.A. KLINGER LLC HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE 22,114.10

Fund Total: 83,420.26

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 26, 2021