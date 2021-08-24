Lawton City Council Minutes/Claims & Revenues — August 11, 2021

Lawton City Council Meeting

August 11, 2021 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on August 11, 2021 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:35pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss (via phone), Nelsen, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: Tricia Jernberg, city clerk, Justin Dunnington, public works director, Glenn Metcalf, attorney, Eric Hanson, Howard Smith, and Blake Stubbs.

Agenda: Mayor Pedersen recommended moving item #5 to item #1. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto, to move the order of items. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public Forum: No speakers during public forum.

Sheriff’s Report: Mayor Pedersen presented the July report of 7 calls for service and patrols totaling 33 hours and 27 minutes. Mayor also said he had called the department about citizens on the bike/walk path after complaints from residents.

Sheriff’s department recommends treating it as a public sidewalk.

Fire Report: There were zero calls for service and the department participated in scene size up training.

Clerk Report: For November election the city will have two 4-year council seats, one 2-year council seat, and the mayor will be up for election. Candidate papers can be picked up at city hall and submission dates are August 23 to September 16.

There were 10 building permits submitted (Leinbaugh- sidewalk & driveway repair and concrete pad in backyard, Ownby- fence, Binder- retaining wall and driveway replacement, Heiss – updated garage and building, VanMuyden – fence, Neiman – fence, Reis – fence, shed and concrete pad, Feldhacker-fence, Marker- fence, Keith- pool cabana.) Discussion on building permit approval process and the need to make sure work is not being done without an approved permit.

Councilman Heiss arrived at the meeting around 5:40pm. An annual ICAP visit was completed and found no recommendations for improvements. Clerk attended clerk school in Ames. Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will hold a town hall meeting August 12 at 5:30pm. There are two CD’s maturing at the bank. Clerk and public works are working on a more in-depth capital improvement plan for budget time. Clerk has requested and received the application for the MRHD grant.

Mayor Report: Mayor Pedersen thanks the FAMILY group in anticipation of Lawton Fest. He also thanks the community members who volunteered to clean up a property here in town. Mayor has been meeting with engineer for the new building plan. He also partnered with the Board of Supervisors for the town hall meeting. Commented on the great job the street sweeper is doing. Pedersen also reported updates being done on the Tara Way bathrooms. He met with a resident on placement of a memorial bench on the walking trial.

Public Works Report: Dunnington will be attending a conference this month, work was done at Tara Way park restrooms, will be running the sweeper and painting new lines in anticipation of Lawton Fest and car show, tree trimming around town, weeds were sprayed and will have more to do. Councilman Baltushis asked for public works to trim the trees at the water tower site.

Attorney Report: Nothing new to report.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Nelsen to approve the minutes of the July 14, 2021 regular city council meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the August disbursements and July claims for payment and financial reports. Councilman Baltushis asked about fuel expenses. Motion carried with Heiss, Nelsen, Otto, Saunders voting aye and Baltushis abstaining. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit reports. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Community Center/City Hall/Maintenance Building: Mayor presented new building layout with removed ambulance bay as voted on by the ambulance unit. Community center still offers 150+ occupancy. KC Engineering reported work is being done with mechanical engineering and site development plans. Council discussed building cost, funding needed, and intentions on applying for MRHD grant opportunity. Hanson explained Certified Testing will need to do additional soil samples and boring on the property. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve Certified Testing to do additional testing. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Technology Program: Clerk shared a computer program that is offered to cities through the CARES Act. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the participation in the program awarding up to $9,500 in computer technology between the city offices and fire department. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Tree Removal: Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the removal of the Oak tree in Veteran’s Park for $1,100 by Gardner Tree Service and see if there are other trees that need trimmed at the same time. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Resolution 2021-15 Transfer Funds: Motion by Baltushis, second by Otto to approve the transfer of $8,147.33 from Fire cash to the Fire CD account. Resolution passed on a roll call vote of 5-0.

Tara Way Shelter: Clerk gave an update on the bathroom upgrades that have been done already, discussion on stall partitions followed. No action taken at this time.

With no further business, motion by Saunders, second by Otto to adjourn the meeting at 7:10pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton Claims & Revenues July 2021

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP WATER PUMP FOR SWEEPER 851.28

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING Testing 412.75

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE UTILITIES 40.05

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTR CHILD SUPPORT 1,038.45

DANKO PUMP TEST 600.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES 4,329.42

FASTENAL SHOP BITS & BOLTS 142.03

GILL HAULING, INC. JUNE GARBAGE 6,078.45

HAKA JUNE PUBLIC WORKS FUEL 675.05

HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS FIRE EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES 69.03

IDNR ANNUAL WATER SUPPLY FEE 108.60

IPERS REGULAR IPERS 2,834.50

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE 1,180.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY DOOR HANDLES & FAN 503.42

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 2,876.49

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY NEWSLETTER PAPER 50.47

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTO WATER TOWER CONTROLS 2,810.00

THE RECORD JUNE PUBLISHING 305.70

TREASURER STATE IA Qtr 2-June WET payment 997.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE 1,012.92

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE JULY PHONE & INTERNET 574.81

Total claims paid by fund: General $11,479.40, Fire $1,234.52, Road Use Tax $2,602.57, Water $10,205.04, Sewer $1,968.89

Total revenues by fund: General $11,139.74, Fire $750, Road Use Tax $14,203.68, Local Option Sales Tax $10,647.40, Water $19,653.97, Water Deposit $200, Sewer $12,136.01

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 26, 2021