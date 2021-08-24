Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — August 16, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday August 16, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Media Center, MVAO Middle School, Anthon, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, and Mead.

Absent: Schram

Others: Principals Dougherty, Fonley, Maynard and 5 guests.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:01 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – Ann Hardy addressed the board regarding the return to learn plan and asked how we could incentivize mask wearing in the elementary.

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports: 7/31/21

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $343,441.26; Management $8,806.92; PPEL $8,434.52; Activity $4,893.24; Hot Lunch $23,045.34; Infrastructure $22,688.93; Extra & Hourly Pay $61,639.10.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the contracts for Hannah Sadler as a special education interventionist and Jim Wilcox as MS Asst. Football coach. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer – President Wimmer appointed Shona Klingensmith as School Board Secretary/Treasurer and she was sworn in.

C. Review of Board Policy 100 Series – Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 100 series board policies. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

D. IASB Priority List 21-22 – Streck moved and Mead approved to set the following IASB Priority List:

1. Preschool

2. Supplemental State Aid

3. Mental Health

4. Early Literacy.

Four ayes. Motion carried.

E. Beverage Contract – Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the contract with Coca Cola and the dissolution agreement with Pepsi. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Facilities Expenditures – Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the purchase of a replacement water heater tank from Rasmussen’s for $12,500 and removal of the old one by Alan Towne for $12,000. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

G. ESSER III Obligation Planning – discussion was held on our goals for the ESSER III dollars.

H. Return to Learn Plan 2021-2022 – Streck moved and Mead seconded to approve our 21-22 return to learn plan. Details of this plan will be sent to the public this week. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Superintendent’s Report

VI. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Election of Officers

B. Appointments:

1. Federal/State Relations Network Representative

2. County Conference Board Representative

3. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities

C. Fund Raising Activities for 2021-2022

D. Review of District’s Student Achievement Goals

VII. Announcements

A. First day of classes – August 23, 2021

B. Homecoming Week- August 30-September 3, 2021

C. Next meeting – September 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM in Mapleton

Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:44 PM

The board may continue to meet in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

GENERAL FUND

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 660.68

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 218.30

BALDWIN, JODY REIMBURSEMENT 462.40

BARRY MOTOR CO. SUPPLIES 168.85

BEESON, GARY REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 148.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 1,331.67

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 26.00

BUROW, FRITZ REIMBURSEMENT 414.70

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 1,759.36

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 366.49

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES/SUMMER REC 10,862.97

CITY OF DANBURY SUMMER REC 1,440.00

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES/SUMMER REC 19,155.43

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 178.09

CULLIGAN OF IDA GROVE SUPPLIES 9.95

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 790.72

DAVIS, SANDRA REIMBURSEMENT 136.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 150.00

DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY SUPPLIES 140.47

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL TUITION 6,224.72

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 84.81

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 300.00

GROTH, RUTH REIMBURSEMENT 85.00

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 71.10

HB SERVICES SERVICE 225.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 2,185.00

HERMSEN, BRITTANY REIMBURSEMENT 638.40

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 6,385.23

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 4,374.12

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 17.33

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 612.97

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 119.46

KAUFMAN, EVIE REIMBURSEMENT 1,913.70

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 207.68

KOVARNA, DAVID REIMBURSEMENT 40.00

LAWSON PRODUCTS INC. SUPPLIES 127.93

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES/SERVICE 1,612.25

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

MAPLETON BP FUEL 1,069.05

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 2,560.50

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 352.53

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 160.30

MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 96.80

MENARDS SUPPLIES 124.71

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 590.78

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 952.26

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 80.00

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 376.10

PETERSEN, LEE REIMBURSEMENT 207.49

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 298.50

PIONEER MANUFACTURING COMPANY SUPPLIES 1,588.00

PRIMEX WIRELESS, INC. SUPPLIES 244.84

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 676.19

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 2,059.09

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICE.. 2,673.75

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 161.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,160.55

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 870.52

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 568.00

SCHOOL DATEBOOKS SUPPLIES 689.13

SEESAW LEARNING, INC. SUPPLIES 550.00

SIMPLIFASTER SUPPLIES 447.00

SIOUX CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 16,056.00

SPENCER CSD TUITION 37,122.55

SUNNYBROOK SUPPLIES.. 83.00

TEXTHELP SUPPLIES 1,260.00

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 48.04

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 128,729.54

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 347.54

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE BUS DRIVER 1,070.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 64,399.42

Fund Total: 343,441.26

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 8,806.92

Fund Total: 8,806.92

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 491.52

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 6,163.00

LANKINK TREE SERVICE SERVICES 1,780.00

Fund Total: 8,434.52

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ARENHOLTZ, ZACH OFFICIAL 230.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSE 50.04

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 80.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 3,584.20

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION FFA DUES 309.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 300.00

KARL HEIMAN OFFICIAL 115.00

UNITED SPORTS ACADEMY CLINIC 225.00

Fund Total: 4,893.24

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS SUPPLIES 1,946.73

HENDERSON, HEIDI REIMBURSEMENT 68.64

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 14,053.04

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 5,891.93

ROSENER, ANGIE REIMBURSEMENT 316.20

SCHULTZ, KYLE REIMBURSEMENT 399.80

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 369.00

Fund Total: 23,045.34

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 2,251.35

COREY’S AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING REPAIRS 160.00

dba MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICE 627.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 122.50

FRANK’S ASPHALT INC. ASPHALT 900.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 3,384.94

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 330.50

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION MEMBERSHIP 1,281.80

JAY LAN LAWN CARE SERVICES 890.00

Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City SERVICES 757.98

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 3,110.80

PQL SUPPLIES 305.82

SBW INC DBA/ACE ENGINE & PARTS SUPPLIES 72.30

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 3,027.72

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 2,020.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 489.72

WELTE ROCK HAULING ROCK 2,956.50

Fund Total: 22,688.93

