Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — August 3, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 3, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on August 3, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the August 3, 2021 agenda removing the agenda item of the bid letting for Plymouth County District Courtroom renovation. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the July 20, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on July 27, 2021.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the July 23, 2021 and July 30, 2021 payrolls and the claims paid on August 3, 2021 after voiding the warrant for Gayle Walhof. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to authorize counsel to proceed with third party petition in Plymouth County vs CGS, LLC. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a fireworks display application for Kellen’s Ponderosa. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the semi-annual settlement of funds as presented by Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the 1st and 2nd quarterly reports for the Jail and Sheriff’s dept. as presented by Sheriff Jeff TeBrink. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the bid of $290,100 from R-Way Pumping & Mfg. for the Plymouth County Storm water dredging project at Hillview Recreation Area pond, pending getting the appropriate permits and to take the funds to pay for the project out of the ARA funds, or the General funds or the L.O.S.T funds. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the hire of Joe Grasz for the Secondary Road Bridge Crew. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:31 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-3-2021

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

Access Systems copier contract 459.04

Noel Ahmann mileage 134.40

Alyssa A. Herbold guardianship attorney 612.50

Armel Acres Trailer Park rent assistance 300.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone reimbursement 30.00

Bentson Pest Control pest control 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 819.07

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control 50.00

Casey’s fuel 3979.15

Central Iowa Detention Juvenile transport 300.00

Century Link phone 16.03

Chemsearch MISCELLANEOUS 855.90

Culligan Water water 62.54

CWD kitchen supplies 2995.57

Diesel Specialties OUTSIDE SERVICE 498.64

Eakes Inc. supplies 840.67

Fastenal supplies 148.31

FORCE America PARTS 60.30

Frontier phone 136.45

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1226.50

Get Branded 360 uniform 150.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier maintenance 128.16

Govconnection supplies 98.96

Groves Emergency Lighting vehicle equipment 2000.00

H & H Dirt Work BRIDGES 6905.00

Hancock Concrete Products BOX CULVERTS 225.00

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 7155.65

Hinton Times PUBLICATIONS 11.68

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 371.85

Iowa Dept. of Revenue cabin taxes 106.00

Iowa DNR EROSION CONTROL 350.00

Iowa One Call locate service 20.70

ISAC conference 210.00

ISAC Multi-County Fund SCHOOL & MEETING FEES 210.00

ISCTA conference 50.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 69.95

Jensen Motors ’21 Dodge pickup 30,717.00

KEMPS kitchen supplies 202.90

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 340.00

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 44.47

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 1111.57

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber PARTS 590.19

City of Le Mars utilities 178.19

LeMars Daily Sentinel subscription/publications 353.61

Mail Services renewal notices 911.02

Meyers Brothers transport for autopsy 575.00

Meylor Chiropractic pre-employment screening 65.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1114.19

Midwest Lubricants oil 376.75

Midwest Wheel PARTS 3912.43

David Moller GROUNDS 210.00

Ryan Morris rent assistance 300.00

Sharon Nieman cell phone allowance 30.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1006.84

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 100.00

Shawn Olson misc. supplies 311.58

One Office Solutions supplies/cabinet 1850.07

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 679.58

Ply. Co. Employees health insurance reimb 13,774.39

Ply. Co. Sheriff juvenile transport 2.50

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 8240.51

Precision Midwest subscription 199.00

Premier phone services 1511.46

Roger Price partial rent assistance 300.00

Primebank data processing fee 85.00

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 105.00

Northwest REC utilities 2463.75

City of Remsen UTILITIES 139.95

Remsen Ambulance Service transport 200.00

Richards Construction construction project 230,259.94

Ruhland Nurseries oak tree injections 380.00

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1220.00

Sioux City Foundry PIPE CULVERTS 2226.86

Sioux Sales Company uniform 114.95

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1903.12

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 331.85

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 1838.62

Total Motors repairs 1839.44

Transit Works SUPPLIES 95.58

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 1.64

Van Diest Supply chemicals 3900.00

Van’s Sanitation UTILITIES 85.00

Verizon cell phone services 1024.63

VISA Misc. Sheriff’s expenses 1164.68

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 319.54

Wal-Mart supplies 1054.33

Wellmark Blue Cross claim processing fee 1539.00

Wex Bank fuel 6491.96

Woodbury Co Supervisors autopsies 2896.08

Zep Manufacturing SHOP SUPPLIES 233.85

88 Tactical Building Group swat training 2250.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 26, 2021