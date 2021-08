Woodbury Central School Board Bills — August 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Board Bills — August 2021

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR August 2021

Checking 1 — Fund: 10

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 93.60

3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 85.80

Vendor Total: 179.40

Beelner Service Inc. BROKEN PIPE ON PRACTICE FB FIELD 248.40

CULLIGAN

WATER SOFTENER 25.00

WATER SOFTENER 20.00

Vendor Total: 45.00

GALLAGHER BENEFIT SERVICES GASB 75 ROLL FORWARD REPORT 500.00

INTRADO INTERACTIVE SERVICES CORPORATION WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY TOOL 2000 3,300.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

09-LEVER, ROCKER 88.49

09 – MANIFOLD, FUEL 549.72

Vendor Total: 638.21

J & R Sod Inc. SOD, DELIVERY & INSTALL 1,800.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 77.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 208.81

ELECTRICITY 53.67

ELECTRICITY 197.52

ELECTRICITY 10,463.76

NATURAL GAS 12.13

NATURAL GAS 12.13

ELECTRICITY 714.64

ELECTRICITY 201.67

Vendor Total: 11,864.33

MID-BELL MUSIC

CLARINET REPAIR/SANITIZE 210.44

CLARINET – SANITIZE/ADJUST 36.82

CLARINET – SANITIZE/ADJUST 122.34

CLARINET – SANITIZE/REPAIR 397.28

CLARINET – SANITIZE/ADJUST 137.73

CLARINET – SANITIZE/ADJUST 127.46

FLUTE-SANITIZE/REPLACE PADS 203.31

FLUTE-SANITIZE/REPLACE PADS 218.60

FLUTE-SANITIZE/REPAIR 426.39

FLUTE-SANITIZE/REPLACE PADS 92.66

FLUTE-SANITIZE/REPLACE PADS 217.04

FLUTE-SANITIZE/REPAIR 426.39

FLUTE-SANITIZE/REPLACE PADS 110.38

SAXOPHONE-SANITIZE — REPLACE PADS 234.11

SAXOPHONE-SANITIZE — REPLACE PADS 258.76

BASS CLARINET-SANITIZE/REPAIR 188.45

BASS CLARINET-SANITIZE/REPAIR 309.29

BARI SAX – SANITIZE/REPAIR 283.62

BARI SAX – SANITIZE/REPAIR 163.24

Tuba-sanitize/repair 261.58

Tuba-sanitize/repair 284.48

SOUSAPHONE-SANITIZE/REPAIR 343.65

TROMBONE-SANITZE/REPAIR 150.79

MELLOPHONE — SOFT SOLDER JOINT 22.91

BARITONE-SANITIZE/REPAIR 267.05

Alto Sax – sanitize/repair 75.09

TRUMPET-REPAIR 50.80

Vendor Total: 5,620.66

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 3,498.35

MTC MECHANICAL VAV 4-8, 2ND FLOOR, RM 212 2,300.00

SERVICE ON ALL UNITS/82 FILTERS, BELTS 4,129.25

REPLACE DRIVE ON OFFICE UNIT 1,720.00

Vendor Total: 8,149.25

SCHOLASTIC INC. SCHOLASTIC NEWS – ELEM SUPPLIES 1,264.12

SCHOOLMATE STUDENT ASSIGNMENT BOOKS 585.00

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO.

REWIRE KEY PAD 250.00

BALLASTS-BALLFIELD-LIGHTING NOT INCL. 1,531.25

Vendor Total: 1,781.25

West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota Potters Supp ART SUPPLIES 335.50

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE DRIVER COURSES 700.00

Fund Total: 40,587.36

Checking Account Total: 40,587.36

Checking 2 — Fund: 36

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates SERVICES – WRESTLING ROOM 3,077.64

Certified Testing Services, Inc. PARKING LOT PAVING-COMPACTION TESTING 1,473.00

ENGINEERING DESIGN ASSOCIATES ENGINEERING SERVICES – HVAC SYSTEM 633.75

FIRM FOUNDATION CONCRETE PARKING LOT PAVING 364,859.24

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

09 – INJECTORS 3,334.18

CORE RETURN (396.75)

Vendor Total: 2,937.43

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC copier lease 1,076.99

Stateline Electric & Automation DISCONNECT POWER IN OLD GYM FOR BLEACHER 375.00

Fund Total: 374,433.05

Checking Account Total: 374,433.05

Checking 6 — Fund: 21

ACTIVITY FUND

Iowa Girls Coaches Association 2021-2022 FEES 75.00

POWERLIFT CABLE COMBO STACKS 366.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp

KNEE PADS/CHIN STRAPS 427.50

FB SUPPLIES 267.30

MS HELMETS 2,353.95

Vendor Total: 3,048.75

Fund Total: 3,489.75

Checking Account Total: 3,489.75

JULY 2021 ACTIVITY BMO

Vendor ID: ANDERSONS

Amount: 3,342.20

Description: PROM SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: BRAUNGER FOODS

Amount: 23.99

Description:CONCESS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 40.00

Description:CONCESS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: FAREWAY STORES

Amount: 9.00

Description:CONCESS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame

Amount: 1,110.00

Description: GYM BANNERS

Vendor ID: HOLIDAY INN

Amount: 732.48

Description: BB ROOMS FOR TOURN.

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 95.53

Description: PAW PRINT PAINT

Vendor ID: OMAHA EXPERIENCE

Amount: 300.00

Description: BAT

Vendor ID: PURA VIDA

Amount: 636.00

Description:DANCE FUNDRAISER

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 175.90

Description:CONCESS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 976.76

Description:CONCESS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: Sunnybrook

Amount: 33.98

Description: MEMORIAL ROCHA

Vendor ID: Sunnybrook

Amount: 32.00

Description: SR PARENT NIGHT

Vendor ID: TEAMSNAP

Amount: 129.99

Description: BASKETBALL EXPENSE

Vendor ID: VALLEY DRIVE INN

Amount: 225.88

Description:CONCESS SUPPLIES

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 7,863.71

JULY 2021 BMO-GENERAL

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 110.77

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 36.09

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 30.69

Description: GASOLINE FOR DRIVERS ED

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 42.84

Description: GASOLINE FOR DRIVERS ED

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 21.59

Description: GAS FOR DRAG

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 37.87

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 17.99

Description: TECH SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 424.95

Description: SUPPLIES

MW GRANT SUPPLIES 36.45

SB GRANT SUPPLIES 398.98

GENERAL SUPPLIES 11.40

RAPP GRANT SUPPLIES REFUND (21.88)

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 34.98

Description: GROUNDS MAINT

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 239.84

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 141.63

Description: GASOLINE FOR DRIVERS ED.

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 142.93

Description: GASOLINE FOR DRIVERS ED

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 109.45

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CENEX GAS STATION

Amount: 44.00

Description: GASOLINE FOR DRIVERS ED

Vendor ID: Clark’s Hardware

Amount: 10.48

Description: MAINT. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 9.75

Description: GLASS CLEANER

Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.

Amount: 1,414.02

Description: 2 VACUUMS/BAGS

Vendor ID: HOLIDAY INN

Amount: 122.08

Description: COACH ROOM BB TOURN

Vendor ID: HULU STREAMING SERVICE

Amount: 21.39

Description: INST. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: IOWA ASSOC. OF AG EDUCATORS

Amount: 200.00

Description: PD CONFERENCE

Vendor ID: KUM & GO

Amount: 33.36

Description: GASOLINE FOR DRIVERS ED

Vendor ID: KWIK STAR

Amount: 210.08

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: LOVES TRAVEL

Amount: 47.90

Description:GASOLINE FOR DRIVERS ED

Vendor ID: MARRIOTT

Amount: 257.60

Description: HOTEL FOR PD CONFERENCE

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 445.30

Description: LUMBER AND MAINT. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: NETFLIX

Amount: 19.25

Description: INST. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: PRESTO-X COMPANY

Amount: 60.00

Description: PEST CONTROL

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

Amount: 7.90

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA

Amount: 568.00

Description: MEMBERSHIP

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 797.04

Description: INSTRU. SUPPLIES

MS SUPPLIES 264.24

HS SUPPLIES 307.51

ELEM SUPPLIES 50.49

PLANNERS/GRADEBOOKS 174.80

Vendor ID: Siouxland Lock & Key

Amount: 26.48

Description: 9 KEYS

Vendor ID: SPARKY’S

Amount: 30.00

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK

Amount: 65.00

Description: FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 55.00

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 8.55

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 643.08

Description: PHONE

Vendor ID: Zimco Supply Co.

Amount: 646.50

Description: GROUNDS MAINT

Batch 1099 Total: 1,349.58

Batch Total: 7,134.38

Report Total: 14,998.09

JULY 2021 PREPAID CHECKS

Vendor: DHS CASHIER 1ST FLOOR

Check Total: 24,365.82

STATE MEDICAID

SHARE 14,904.84

STATE MEDICAID

SHARE 9,460.98

Vendor: VERIZON WIRELESS

Check Total: 317.67

CELL PHONES 317.67

Vendor: PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC.

Check Total: 182.45

MUSIC K-8 SUBSCRIPTION 182.45

Vendor: THE RECORD

Check Total: 66.00

2 SUBSCRIPTIONS 66.00

Vendor: WILLIAM V. MACGILL & CO.

Check Total: 1,025.09

NURSE SUPPLIES 1,025.09

Check Type: Check

Vendor: LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL

Check Total: 17,911.46

SPECIAL ED 20-21 6,432.36

SPECIAL ED 20-21 (4,411.71)

SPECIAL ED 20-21 6,325.39

SPECIAL ED 20-21 9,565.42

Vendor: MTC MECHANICAL

Check Total: 2,420.00

MOTOR & CAPACITOR 640.00

SERVER ROOM – UNIT WIRING 220.00

3/4 HP MOTOR & CAPACITOR 730.00

TRANE CONDENSER FAN MOTOR 830.00

Vendor: SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST.

Check Total: 9,242.68

SPECIAL ED TUITION (788.56)

SPECIAL ED TUITION 7,836.52

SPECIAL ED TUITION 2,194.72

Vendor: NWAEA

Check Total: 30,550.69

Iowa learning online FY22 531.00

SEESAW LICENSES 908.50

Hearing interpreter-AR 22,740.38

Shared Social Worker 6,370.81

Vendor: WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS

Check Total: 22,685.43

SPECIAL ED SEM. 2 BILLING 22,685.43

Vendor: Bennett Groth

Check Total: 127.00

DRIVER PHYSICAL 127.00

Vendor: Kathi Groth

Check Total: 127.00

DRIVER PHYSICAL 127.00

Checking Account ID: 1

Total without Voids 109,021.29

Vendor: FIRM FOUNDATION CONCRETE

Check Total: 58,740.40

PARKING LOT PAVEMENT 58,740.40

Vendor: H2I GROUP

Check Total: 11,600.00

MS GYM REMODEL 11,600.00

Vendor: MATT PAULSRUD

Check Total: 800.00

trim trees at bus barn location 800.00

Checking Account ID: 2

Total without Voids: 71,140.40

Vendor: STUDENT ASSURANCE SERVICES, INC.

Check Total: 500.00

ACTIVITIES COVERAGE 500.00

Vendor: SFM

Check Total: 59,281.00

WORKERS COMP

INSURANCE 59,281.00

Check Number:510 Check

Vendor: EGR Insurance Inc.

Check Total: 103,699.00

COMMERCIAL UMBRELLA 3,774.00

Professional Liability Insurance 8,918.00

PROPERTY INSURANCE 54,760.00

GENERAL LIABILITY 5,895.00

EXCESS LIABILITY 1,717.00

POLLUTION LIABILITY 460.00

INLAND MARINE 330.00

AUTO INSURANCE 27,845.00

Checking Account ID: 3

Total without Voids 163,480.00

Vendor: SCHOOL BUS SALES

Check Total: 96,820.00

2022 BUS 96,820.00

Checking Account ID: 5

Total without Voids: 96,820.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 26, 2021