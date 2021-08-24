Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — August 10, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 08/10/2021 – 08/10/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Gas for Bookmobile 124.10

Access Systems Lease 105258 LEASE 165.03

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 96,513.69

Ahlers & Cooney PC General obligation loan 7,896.30

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 Jail project – profess 858.50

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 196.56

Anguiano***, Ana Mileage 1.12

AT&T Mobility Telephone 45.54

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 152.55

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Custodian 539.00

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 Batteries 942.01

Baker Group 500426 Jail project – project 50,000.00

Barnes & Noble 39 Books 567.47

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Little Courthouse 75.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 Fire extinguisher main 1,686.50

Biomerieux Vitec Inc. 25031 Med/Lab Supplies 420.30

Blatchford***, Sara Mileage 21.28

Bob Barker Co. 21770 resident supplies 892.77

Bomgaars 27646 Shop & cabin supplies 2,153.51

Boyle***, Terry 104418 Clothing Allowance 148.73

Calhoun Burns And Assoc. 2021 Bridge Inspection 8,948.16

Calhoun Communications 100833 Anthon tower light rep 418.71

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 86.42

Certified Testing 500526 Jail project – site pr 4,512.00

Charm Tex Inc. 101919 Household Supplies 2,144.68

Chatterkick LLC (104030) Annual Website Hosting 650.00

Chesterman CO 321643 Bottled water 56.00

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service/Little ..1,607.11

Christian Home Association 65495 Shelter 36.08

City Farmers Inc. 104935 Lawn Maintenance & WC 442.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Auto scrubber 7,356.27

Colorado Serum Co 53975 Med/Lab Supply 168.83

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supply 60.90

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #303 344.94

Correctionville City Water 13.06

Costar Realty Information 105575 CoStar 109.20

Cowley, Anne 102961 Chair Tenex Training 29.04

Craft, Linda J 103797 Chair Tenex Training 28.46

Craig, Karen E. 103113 Chair Tenex Training 27.62

Cummins Central Power Anthon tower generator 2,884.15

De Witt***, Rocky 104362 Mileage Reimbursement 38.08

Degroot, Julie 105030 Chair Tenex Training 29.30

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,809.41

Dirks*** Allison E. Mileage 89.04

Dominowski, Wayne 105118 Chair Tenex Training 30.09

Drey***, Linda K. Mileage 7.84

Drilling Morningside 70899 A.S. medication 3.02

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee 17.14

Evans, Maurice C. 101840 Chair Tenex Training 29.86

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.03

FiberComm 99390 Clerk of Court 3,514.54

Finish Line 102297 EMA Truck Fuel – July 276.60

Finish Line Fuels LLC 103922 Gasoline 2,597.13

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med/Lab Supplies 1,757.55

Fitch, Margaret 105100 Chair Tenex Training 30.98

Freese, Debra S. 103836 Chair Tenex Training 26.50

Gale 104302 3 Books 255.64

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 printer usage 36.24

Graham Tire Co (SC) Replacement tracks-Ski 2,830.00

Grainger Inc. 241579 Account #810471896/Exhaust 324.29

Graves Construction Co. 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 31,820.65

Guardian Alliance 500528 Maint contracts 704.00

H204U Inc. bottled water 96.00

Hach Chemical Co. 100409 Med/Lab Supplies 164.11

Hanson***, Elizabeth 105711 Mileage 0.56

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 227.50

Heilman, Nathan 104486 REAPPOINTMENT 33.60

High Point Networks 500584 Phone Headsets 1,004.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 Hand tools for new emp 544.77

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 25.76

Innovational Water 105182 Feed board repair 1,221.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,671.98

Interstate Battery batteries.. 125.94

Iowa Attorney General 230053 Forfeiture 601.36

Iowa Municipalities Installment 2- Work Co 29,092.00

Iowa Office of State 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,097.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters #301, #306 541.26

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 uniforms 955.75

Jackson***, Lori Mileage 4.48

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Joines, Susan 103087 Chair Tenex Training 29.86

Joy Jr., Don 105539 REAPPOINTMENT 33.60

Karpuk, Theodore 101589 Guardianship 258.00

Kavanaugh, Grace 105105 Chair Tenex Training 34.79

Kay, Alvin V 98960 Chair Tenex Training 30.31

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 M/R Matters 4,773.75

Krommenhoek, Richard 105748 Chair Tenex Training 27.92

Lessman Electric Supply 142301 Light bulbs 13.00

Lewis, James E. 98141 Chair Tenex Training 29.86

Lieber Construction Inc. 500655 Jail project site prep 16,362.50

Little Sioux Event 500675 Service Area 3 Room Re 915.00

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 400.66

Lopez-Molina***, Ra 500108 Mileage 12.88

Lutheran Services Inc. 100557 Miechv 10,955.66

Lyman, Kelly 102359 Chair Tenex Training 29.30

Mail House Mail Service 3,166.35

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,231.33

Main, Deborah 105131 Chair Tenex Training 30.16

Mammen, Ted 500625 REAPPOINTMENT 33.60

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control – Southwood 3,132.50

Matthey, Tamera 500597 REAPPOINTMENT 7.84

McTaggart, Michael 104411 Chair Tenex Training 32.10

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 1,129.50

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric/natural gas 24,057.55

Mid Country Machine 102695 Filters #323 193.52

Midwest Special Services 105549 inmate transport 834.00

Midwest Wheel 161205 Shop Supplies 8.98

Mike Barkley Business 103770 Well pump & controls 6,880.00

Millipore Corp 336685 Med/Lab Supplies 371.70

Moeller, John 102853 JVJV027107 – Appointment 144.90

Motorola Inc. (C-IL) 167133 Final lease payment 112,277.74

Municipal Emergency 100088 Equipment Safety 3,299.84

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #421 1,628.94

National Recreation 175931 NRPA membership renewal 175.00

Nelson, Jo 101804 Chair Tenex Training 29.30

Nextlink 500349 Internet service 07/16 154.93

North Sioux Dental 500204 Title V Dental Service 1,659.87

Nutrien Ag Solution 500020 Weed Spray – Whetstone 9,978.00

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 20.16

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 1,303.05

Padgett, Thomas 105117 Chair Tenex Training 29.86

Parkinson***, Andre 500521 Mileage 14.00

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 4,700.00

Penworthy Company 184545 Books 482.87

Pinkley, Roger 105128 Chair Tenex Training 34.90

Pioneer Auto 99925 Vehicle Repairs 1,806.11

Presto-X Inc. Pest Control 125.00

Rasmussen, Jacqueline 103124 Chair Tenex Training 29.86

Record Printing & Copy Printing Move Your Way 1,472.16

Reifenrath, Kenneth 105608 Chair Tenex Training 29.30

Reimer, Tammy Elaine 500581 REAPPOINTMENT 35.84

Robertson***, Matthew 500556 Mileage 2.80

Robinson, John 101642 July 2021 DMR 70.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum 100280 Gas & Fuel 2,216.22

Schneider Geospatia 500626 Beacon Website 7,860.00

Schram, Jeremy 500585 REAPPOINTMENT 33.60

Security National Bank Credit card 1803 JL21 5,458.52

Sherwin Williams 210963 Paint supplies 77.26

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 Truck (3) wash JL21 29.97

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 5,250.00

Sioux City Journal 500666 LGL #34472 Calcium Chl 15.16

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) GAS 2,938.22

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 2,661.45

Siouxland District 218021 Brock Fleet Use Cherokee 42.90

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 30.80

Siouxland Surgery 248208 Title V Contracted Service 1,000.00

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 26.88

Smith, Carter 500445 Chair Tenex Training 24.00

Smith, Constance E. 98429 Chair Tenex Training 30.98

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Drywall cart 370.75

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 131.51

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Polesaw parts for buck 221.27

Storm, Richard J 224437 Chair Tenex Training 34.08

Street Cop Training 500076 School 4,485.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 23,227.42

Sunset Law Enforcement 103409 Ammo 1,028.00

Swan, Sheryl 104993 Chair Tenex Training 26.50

Themm, Katy 105120 Chair Tenex Training 24.90

Thorpe, Charles 99174 REAPPOINTMENT 24.64

Titan Machinery (Ki 105010) Parts & labor #915 962.26

TNT Sales and Service 610 Equip Maintenance 253.00

Treasurer State of 234610 FY22 Tank Registration 40.00

Tri-State Overhead 105503 Buildings – Moville 258.00

Uhl***, Aimee 104686 National Healthcare Co 431.96

US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 July 2021 Statement 2,730.66

Vericor LLC 104630 Cool Cube Supplies 1,937.30

Verizon Connect Fle 500622 GPS Equipment & Service 929.35

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 1.12

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 July 2021 EOM 217,048.30

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent June 2021 3,817.08

Western Iowa Tourism Annual membership dues 150.00

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 2,975.55

Wigman Co 250300 Plumbing parts 1,754.77

Williges LLC 102485 Annual Parking Rent 650.00

Woodbury Cnty Attorney 240446 Forfeiture 1,082.44

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 570.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Danbury 2 Generator PM 2,421.73

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 43.68

Grand Total: 800,737.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 26, 2021