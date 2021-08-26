Leo Elmer Groth, age 91, of Moville, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Correctionville Specialty Care surrounded by his family.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville with military rites conducted by the American Legion Wink-Sparks Post #303 of Moville.

A visitation will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a scriptural prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church of Moville. A live streaming will be provided through the funeral home website on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Leo was born in Cushing, Iowa on May 8, 1930, the eldest child of Elmer and Inez (Franzen) Groth (Manley).

Leo grew up near Climbing Hill where he attended the Wolf Creek Township one room school house and graduated from Climbing Hill High School in 1948.

As a young man, Leo was in 4-H, showing cattle at AKSARBEN and the Denver stock show. He played baseball for the Climbing Hill Cornhuskers.

Leo enlisted in the US Air Force following graduation and was stationed in Okinawa and at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming during the Korean War. While in the service, Leo married his childhood sweetheart, CoeLeta Neville at the Moville EUB Church on January 17, 1954.

Together in Wyoming, their first child, Marlin was born. Upon discharge from the Air Force, Leo and CoeLeta returned to farm in the Climbing Hill area. There Patricia, Coleen, and Lyndon were born.

In addition to farming, Leo worked at Prince Hydraulics and Floyd Valley Pack until it closed. Leo served as a 4-H club leader, on the Woodbury County Draft Board, Woodbury Central School Board, and the Moville City Council. Leo was a proud member of American Legion Post 303, serving as Post Commander and helping with the Arlington Cemetery Avenue of flags and numerous color guards.

Leo was thrilled to go on a MidWest Honor Flight to Washington DC in May, 2019. A staunch Democrat, Leo enjoyed working as a precinct election worker.

As a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception church, Leo was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. Leo was always up for a good game of cribbage and coffee with the guys at The 4-Way Stop.

Following their move off the farm, Leo and CoeLeta enjoyed golfing at the Meadows, church activities, and “going south” for the winter. They formed many friendships in the LaFeria, Texas RV park and their local camping group. Leo loved old farm machinery, antique tractor rides, and helping Marlin when he could.

Leo is survived by daughters, Patricia (Randy) Hanson of Moville, Coleen Barclay of Sioux City, a son Lyndon (Lori) of Lawton, and daughter-in-law Kathi of Moville.

He is survived by grandchildren, Rachelle (Lonnie) Bohlke, Teresa Trentham, Becky (Elliott) Bottjen, Tina (Matt) Bartelson, Ben Groth, Shelli (Chad) Jordan, Stacey (Eric) Bevelhymer, Brianne (Steve) Blom, Trista (Jacob) Elsbecker, Luke (Becky) Groth, and Jake (Dominique Kyle, fiancé). He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. Leo is survived by siblings, LaVere (Macel) of Alamo, TX, LaDonna (Allen) Peters of Sioux City, and Mark (Ruth) of Anthon.

Leo was preceded in death by his dear wife CoeLeta, son Marlin, brothers and their wives Lyle and JoAnn and John and Bernice Lea, and his faithful companion, Buddy.