Lowell & Laura Baker

Lowell H. Baker, 89 of Kingsley, passed away, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Kingsley Specialty Care, Kingsley, and Laura (Laurie) Baker, 88, of Kingsley, who passed away July 20, 2020 will have a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, IA with Rev. Jason Letsche officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Lowell and Laura “Laurie” (Wylie) were united in marriage June 21, 1950. Following their marriage, they made their home in Kingsley, Iowa, where they worked and raised their family.

Laurie worked at Kingsley Dental Office for many years and Lowell was a feed salesman for Cargill/Nutrena and later Plendl’s Feed Service until his retirement. They were members of the First Lutheran Church in Kingsley.

Laurie bowled in league for many years, played golf, was an avid reader and always up for a good game of Scrabble anytime anyone would play.

Lowell played a little golf but his favorite past time was taking care of his lawn. He also really enjoyed reading car magazines and keeping track of the daily temperatures and measurable precipitation.

Both Lowell and Laurie loved spending time with their family and playing cards with their special friends, Walter and Betty Rickett.

Survivors include their daughter, Lori (Doug) Moore, two sons, Douglas (Nancy) Baker and Dallas (Ginger) Baker, 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Also, very special friends Walter and Betty Rickett.