Page 3 — This Week’s Obituaries

| | 0

Local obituaries can be found on pages 3 and 11 of this week’s Record.  You can also view the obits online by clicking a name below:

Leo Groth
Virginia Phipps
Lowell & Laura Baker
Wesley Brown
Dolores Coughenour
Virginia Kabisch
William “Bill” Klaus

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment