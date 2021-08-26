Virginia Kabisch By Editor | August 26, 2021 | 0 Virginia L. Kabisch, 84 of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at a local hospital. Private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Leo Groth August 26, 2021 | No Comments » Lowell & Laura Baker August 26, 2021 | No Comments » Dolores Coughenour August 26, 2021 | No Comments » Wesley Brown August 26, 2021 | No Comments » William “Bill” Klaus August 26, 2021 | No Comments »