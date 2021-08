Virginia E. Phipps, 91, of Cherokee, the mother of Pat Phipps (Theresa) of Moville, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Careage Hills in Cherokee.

Services were Friday, Aug. 20 at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. The Rev. Tim Hogan officiated. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Cherokee.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.