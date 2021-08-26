William “Bill” Klaus

William Charles “Bill” Klaus, 81, of Ute, Iowa passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021

A private graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. Open visitation will be held Friday, August 27 from 1-5 p.m. at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, 400 4th Street.

Bill was born December 4, 1939 in Ute, Iowa the son of Wilhelm (Willie) and Elsie (Hansen) Klaus. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1958. On January 7, 1962 he married Hazel Hanson in Soldier, Iowa. Bill farmed south of Bronson for 10 years, and in 1973 he bought the family farm near Ute, Iowa.

He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, going to auctions and rummage sales.

Bill is survived by his three children, Warren Klaus of Sioux City, Jodie (Allen) Schoemaker of Omaha, NE and Angela Klaus of Sioux City; two grandchildren, Jacob Schoemaker and Elizabeth Klaus; and two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Emma.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hazel; and a brother, Vernon Klaus.