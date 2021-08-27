Arnold Sands

Arnold E. Sands, age 99, of Correctionville, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Grace Lutheran Church of Correctionville with the Rev. Marty Davis officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Arnold E. Sands was born on March 6, 1922 in Correctionville, Iowa to Elmer and Matilda (Roggatz) Sands. He was raised in the Correctionville area where he would spend his lifetime. Arnold joined the U.S. Army and served in WWII.

Arnold was united in marriage to Mildred June Knudsen on February 11, 1946. To this union four children were born: Norma, Duane, Donna and Larry.

Arnold was a farmer, and worked at Dixon Construction for 10 years then at Simonsen Manufacturing for 26 years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Correctionville. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, traveling and playing cards.

He is survived by daughter, Norma Benson of Pierson, IA; son, Duane Sands and his wife, Diane of North Port, FL; daughter, Donna Reiss of Holstein, IA and son, Larry Sands of Correctionville, IA; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com