Correctionville City Council — Legal Notice (Public Hearing)

City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the exchange of the following described property:

The East/West Alley in Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa;

for the following described property:

The North 20 Feet of Lot 5, Block 23, Railroad Second Addition to the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa;

The Hearing will be held September 13, 2021 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M. Possession shall be given at the time the contract is executed.

Any announcements day of hearing shall supersede any statements made herein.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 2, 2021