Court Notice — Allstar Roofing v. McArthur Machine & Mfg. (Third Party Cross-Petition)

IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

ALLSTAR ROOFING, INC., Plaintiff/Counterclaim Defendant,

v. MCARTHUR MACHINE & MFG., INC., Defendant/Counterclaim Plaintiff, and

MCARTHUR MACHINE & MFG., INC., Third-Party Plaintiff,

v. TERRY ROLFES and KRISTY ROLFES, Third-Party Defendants.

———————————————-

CASE NO. LACV195632

THIRD-PARTY CROSS-PETITION

———————————————-

COMES NOW Third-Party Plaintiff, McArthur Machine & Mfg, Inc., and for its Cross-Petition against Third-Party Defendants, Terry Rolfes and Kristy Rolfes, jointly and severally, states:

PARTIES, JURISDICTION, VENUE

1. McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc. (hereinafter referred to as “McArthur”) is a Nebraska business entity with its principal place of business in South Sioux City, NE.

2. At all times material hereto, Terry Rolfes and Kristy Rolfes (hereinafter referred to as “Rolfes”) are residents of Woodbury County, Iowa.

3. The real estate which is the subject matter of this action is located in Woodbury County, Iowa.

FACTUAL BACKGROUND

4. McArthur owns real estate in Iowa legally described as:

Lots 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 in Block 24 of Leeds in the County of Woodbury (commonly referred to as 4327 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City, Iowa 51108)

5. At all times material hereto, Rolfes fraudulently claimed that an Iowa business entity known as Allstar Roofing, LLC (hereinafter referred to as “Allstar”) existed and that Rolfes was executive officer and/or managing member of Allstar.

6. Relying upon Rolfes’ fraudulent claims, on or about January 19, 2015, Harold T. McArthur, as President McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc., “Vendor”, signed a “Real Estate Contract and Asset Transfer Agreement” (hereinafter referred to as “fraudulent contract” for the purported “sale” of McArthur’s above-described Iowa real estate.

7. Rolfes, as Executive Officer/Managing Member, Allstar Roofing, LLC, “Vendee”, signed the document.

8. The document was recorded April 1, 2015, in the office of the Woodbury County Recorder, Document 10911, Roll 740 Image 2637-2642.

9. Rolfes and/or Allstar failed and refused to satisfy the terms of the fraudulent contract.

10. An Affidavit of Forfeiture of Real Estate Contract was recorded on December 22, 2020, in the office of the Woodbury County Recorder, Instrument 2020-16583.

11. Thereafter, Rolfes and/or Allstar, without rightful claim and/or McArthur’s permission, occupied and exerted sole control over McArthur’s real estate.

12. On January 20, 2021, McArthur filed an Original Notice and Petition for Forcible Entry and Detainer in Woodbury County SCCV195137.

13. Rolfes and/or Allstar, still without rightful claim and/or McArthur’s permission, continued to occupy and exert sole control over McArthur’s real estate.

14. On or about February 13, 2021, McArthur served a 3-Day Notice to Quit on Allstar Roofing, LLC, Terry Rolfes, and Kristy Rolfes, Individuals, trespassers.

15. Rolfes and/or Allstar, still without rightful claim and/or McArthur’s permission, continued to occupy and exert sole control over McArthur’s real estate.

16. On March 4, 2021, Attorney Emilee Gehling recorded a Notice of Lis Pendens in the office of the Woodbury County Recorder, Document 2021-02950 for the sole purpose of clouding McArthur’s title to its real estate.

17. To and including this date, Rolfes and/or Allstar, without rightful claim and/or McArthur’s permission, continue to occupy and exert sole control over McArthur’s real estate.

18. As a proximate result of Rolfes and Allstar’s joint and several acts and omissions, McArthur has suffered damages including, but not limited to:

a. Loss use and enjoyment of its real estate;

b. Loss of monetary proceeds from the rental of its real estate;

c. Loss of monetary proceeds from the sale of its real estate;

d. Loss of business relationship(s);

e. Loss of use of financial funds, and

f. Attorney’s fees, litigation expenses and court costs.

19. All conditions precedent to filing claims against Rolfes and Allstar have been satisfied.

COUNT I — MISREPRESENTATION/CONCEALMENT

20. McArthur incorporates all preceding paragraphs in this Third-Party Cross-Petition as if fully set forth herein.

21. A relationship existed between McArthur and Rolfes and/or Allstar.

22. Rolfes and/or Allstar knew and/or reasonably should have known that McArthur would rely upon the claims that Allstar was an existing entity capable of entering into a real estate contract and fulfilling the contract terms.

23. At the time of the entry into the fraudulent contract, Rolfes and/or Allstar knew that Allstar was not an existing entity capable of entering into a real estate contract and fulling the contract terms.

24. At the time of the entry into the fraudulent contract, Rolfes and/or Allstar had an obligation to make full and truthful disclosure that Allstar was not an existing entity capable of entering into a real estate contract and fulfilling the contract terms.

25. Rolfes and/or Allstar, through affirmative representations and/or concealment of facts, misled McArthur to enter into a non-viable real estate contract.

26. Rolfes and/or Allstar’s representations and concealments were material.

27. Rolfes and/or Allstar were aware of the falsity of representations and concealments and their/its obligation to disclose at the time the false representations and concealments were made.

28. Rolfes and/or Allstar intended that McArthur would act upon Rolfes and/or Allstar’s false representations and concealments.

29. McArthur was unaware of Rolfes and/or Allstar’s false representations and concealments and, as a result of Rolfes and/or Allstar’s false representations and concealments, McArthur, justifiably, entered into the fraudulent contract

30. As a direct and proximate result of Rolfes and/or Allstar’s actions, McArthur suffered damages and will in future suffer damages, including those set forth in Paragraph 18 above.

WHEREFORE Third-Party Plaintiff, McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc., respectfully requests this Court enter judgment against Third-Party Defendants, Terry Rolfes and Kristy Rolfes, jointly and severally, for all of Third-Party Plaintiff, McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc.’s damages, attorney’s fees and costs, and any such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.

COUNT II — BREACH OF CONTRACT

31. McArthur incorporates all preceding paragraphs in this Third-Party Cross-Petition as if fully set forth herein.

32. The parties entered into an agreement for the sale of McArthur’s real estate.

33. McArthur performed all of its obligations.

34. Rolfes and/or Allstar failed and refused to fully perform their/its obligations.

35. As a direct and proximate result of Rolfes and/or Allstar’s actions, McArthur suffered damages and will in future suffer damages, including those set forth in Paragraph 18 above.

WHEREFORE Third-Party Plaintiff, McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc., respectfully requests this Court enter judgment against Third-Party Defendants, Terry Rolfes and Kristy Rolfes, jointly and severally, for all of Third-Party Plaintiff, McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc.’s damages, attorney’s fees and costs, and any such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.

COUNT III – INTENTIONAL INTERFERENCE WITH PROSPECTIVE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP(S)

36. McArthur incorporates all preceding paragraphs in this Third-Party Cross-Petition as if fully set forth herein.

37. McArthur had prospective business relationship(s) with regard to its real estate including, but not limited to: use, lease, and sale of its real estate.

38. Rolfes and/or Allstar knew of McArthur’s business relationship(s).

39. Rolfes and/or Allstar intentionally and improperly interfered with McArthur’s prospective relationship(s) including, but not limited to: Attorney Emilee Gehling recording a Notice of Lis Pendens.

40. Rolfes and/or Allstar’s intentional and improper interference caused McArthur the loss of its business relationship(s).

41. As a direct and proximate result of Rolfes and/or Allstar’s actions, McArthur suffered damages and will in future suffer damages, including those set forth in Paragraph 18 above.

WHEREFORE Third-Party Plaintiff, McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc., respectfully requests this Court enter judgment against Third-Party Defendants, Terry Rolfes and Kristy Rolfes, jointly and severally, for all of Third-Party Plaintiff, McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc.’s damages, attorney’s fees and costs, and any such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.

COUNT VI – TRESPASS

42. McArthur incorporates all preceding paragraphs in this Cross-Petition as if fully set forth herein.

43. Rolfes and/or Allstar intentionally entered and/or remained on McArthur’s real estate without McArthur’s permission.

44. Rolfes and/or Allstar occupied and exerted sole control over McArthur’s real estate.

45. Rolfes and/or Allstar continue to occupy and exert sole control over McArthur’s real estate.

46. As a direct and proximate result of Rolfes and/or Allstar’s actions, McArthur suffered damages and will in future suffer damages, including those set forth in Paragraph 18 above.

WHEREFORE Third-Party Plaintiff, McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc., respectfully requests this Court enter judgment against Third-Party Defendants, Terry Rolfes and Kristy Rolfes, jointly and severally, for all of Third-Party Plaintiff, McArthur Machine & Mfg., Inc.’s damages, attorney’s fees and costs, and any such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.

HORNEBER LAW FIRM, P.C.

/s/ Wm Horneber ________________

By: WILLIAM HORNEBER, AT0003751

MidAmerican Energy Building

401 Douglas Street, Suite 502

Sioux City, IA 51101

Telephone: 712-277-2333

E-mail: [email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR THIRD-PARTY PLAINTIFF, MCARTHUR MACHINE & MFG., INC.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

The undersigned hereby certifies that a copy of the foregoing was served upon all parties of record by filing in the Iowa EDMS on July 22, 2021.

/s/ Wm Horneber

_________________________

William Horneber

