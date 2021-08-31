Dorothy “Jeanette” Heinse, age 88, of Waterloo, Iowa (formerly of Anthon, Iowa) passed away Thursday August 5, 2021 at Northcrest Care Initiative of Waterloo.

A private family celebration of life was held Friday, August 28, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church (Midway) Battle Creek, Iowa.

Jeanette was born April 30, 1933, the daughter of D. Walter and Roma A.(Whyte) Hladik of rural Anthon, Iowa. Jeanette graduated from Anthon High School in 1951.

Jeanette and Fred A. Heinse were married May 1951. She joined him in farming on the Heinse homestead, rural Danbury, 10 miles east of Anthon. Many would remember her as a Ceramics instructor and farm wife.

Jeanette and Fred moved to Las Vegas in 1982. Jeanette trained and passed the state boards, becoming a massage therapist working at Nieman Marcus of Las Vegas, for 15 years, before moving back to Anthon in 2001. She moved to the Waterloo area after Fred passed away, to be close to daughter Laura.

Her hobbies were reading, art pursuits, and knitting.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are three of their four children: Laura (Neal) Schrage of Parkersburg, IA; Roma Olson of Midwest City, Okl. and Dorothy Zeitler and her special friend Steve Johnson of Madison, S.D.

Grandchildren include Jocelyn (Shane) Williams, Brian (Candace) Beery, Carrie (Prugh and fiancé Justin Schmitt) in the Waterloo-Cedar Valley area; Tabitha Olson (MI), Anthony (Susan) Olson (OK), Sarah (Kendall) Lucas (MI), Michael (Joyce) Olson (OK); Derek Zeitler, Courtney (Scott) Warrington of South Dakota and many great-grandchildren; her brother Roger (Marilyn) Hladik of Anthon and sister, Linda (Stu) Drummond of Sioux City, sister-in-law Sandy (Hladik) (Jerry) Woodward and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Heinse Sr., son Fred Heinse Jr, brother Frank Hladik, her parents and an infant brother.

Condolences may be sent to Laura & Neal Schrage, 27651 290th St. Parkersburg, Ia. 50665; Roma Olson 405 W. Silver Meadow Dr. Midwest City, OK 73110; Dorothy Zeitler 521 N. Blanche Madison, S. D. 57042