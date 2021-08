Moville City Council Minutes, Claims & Revenues — August 18, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Tom Conolly, and Paul Malm are present. Joel Robinson and Nate Bauer are absent. Parks motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the July Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

No permits to review. Guests include Guts Goodknight, Chris Howrey, Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez, Pat Smith, Chad Thompson and Gene Groetken. Goodknight left at about 5:35pm. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Pat Smith gave a Public Works update. Council will wait until Weaver reviews Crankshaft sidewalk invoice before a decision is made. No action at this time.

Attorney Thompson introduces Ordinance 2021-7 making South 6th Street one-way (going North) from East Drive to school parking lot. Malm motions to approve first reading, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No action on second and third reading or final adoption as there aren’t enough council members in attendance.

Attorney Thompson introduces Ordinance 2021-8 to add a stop sign Eastbound on East Drive stopping on 6th Street; and adding a stop sign Northbound and Southbound on Paige Place. Parks motions to approve first reading, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. (Attorney Thompson recommends combining Ordinances 2021-8 and 2021-9 from the agenda to this one Ordinance 2021-8.) No action on second and third reading or final adoption as there aren’t enough council members in attendance.

Council discussed Ordinances for Golf Carts/ATV/UTVs on City Streets; no action taken.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 5:55 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 77,262.22

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 25,310.08

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 19,172.36

WATER TOTAL 24,494.40

SEWER TOTAL 22,556.31

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,318.84

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 170,114.21

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor/Payroll Checks: 7/23/2021- 8/18/2021

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 374.30

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 23.94

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 93.00

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 474.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 260.94

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 179.89

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 2,801.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 88.53

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING 6TH ST EAST DR 495.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 838.14

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 6,547.65

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 442.46

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 56.00

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL NPDES FEE FOR WW 210.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 543.36

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO, INC. CONCRETE PROJECT 2,027.50

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 3,325.92

GRAFFIX INC CLOTHING.. 155.00

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY TIRES 412.76

HABERL TILE AND STONE INC. SUPPLIES 180.00

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,971.11

HEALY WELDING WELDING REPAIR 103.00

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

HUNDERTMARK POWERWASHER MAINTENANCE 105.00

IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY QUARTERLY SOFTWARE ACCESS PD 300.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 849.00

IPERS IPERS 5,420.60

IRS FED/FICA TAX 9,824.26

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 27.88

JODI PETERSON REIMBURSE POOL SUPPLIES 88.93

JP COOKE CO PET TAGS 93.30

KINGSLEY C-STORE POOL CONCESSIONS 89.04

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 8,332.70

LUMBER PROS REBAR 182.00

MACQUEEN EQUIPMENT STREET SWEEPER REPAIR 13,903.85

MCDAI COMMUNITY GRANT PAYMENT 1,000.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 10,069.69

MOULTRIE MONTHLY CAMERA SUBSCRIPTION 18.01

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 138.61

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 419.22

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 191.92

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,293.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 669.56

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 125.97

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,401.00

STEINHOFF LANDSCAPE & CONSTRUCT PEARL STREET PATCHING 64,250.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 110.00

TR HARRIS CONSTRUCTION FAIR STREET SIDEWALK 9,331.55

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING 23,986.50

UTILITY EQUIPMENT COMPANY WATER & W/W SUPPLIES 163.42

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 1,763.88

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE PLUS HOSTING FEE 462.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,411.96

WEX BANK FUEL 1,881.41

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 58.10

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE FIRE SCHOOL 108.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 180,424.66

Invoices: Paid 19,917.82

Invoices: Scheduled 160,506.84

Payroll Checks 34,892.69

==============

Report Total 215,317.35

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 7/23/2021- 8/18/2021

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 165,278.92

110 ROAD USE TAX 29,468.47

200 DEBT SERVICE 0.00

600 WATER 11,179.10

610 SEWER 9,390.86

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 215,317.35

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 2, 2021