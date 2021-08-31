River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — August 16, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

08/16/2021 — 7:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

Tammy Porter, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 7:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

A visitor spoke to the board regarding open enrollment applications.

A. Presentation of FY21-22 Insurance – Candace Jacobson

Candace Jacobson presented to the board the FY 21-22 insurance information.

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented except the monthly financial statement for June 2021, which will not be approved until after the audit in September 2021. Also approving to pay year end invoices thru June 30, 2021.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of July 13, 2021

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Teacher Salary Educational Lane Changes for FY2022

Approve contract lane changes as presented

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Consider Open Enrollment Request

It is recommended to deny the application due to missing the March 1st deadline for open enrollment.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Approve Agreement with SHIP (Siouxland Human Investment Partnership)

Approve agreement with SHIP – provides preschool assistance for families that apply and qualify.

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Concession Management Stipend

Approve the $1,000 stipend for Taunia Pry for managing concessions for the fall and winter activities.

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

G. Food Record Maintenance

Approve paying Doug Eades $1,500.00 for food record maintenance at Washta.

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Resolution Approving Revenue Purpose Statement

It is recommended to approve the adoption of the Revenue Purpose Statement.

RESOLUTION APPROVING REVENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT, ORDERING AN ELECTION ON A REVENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT TO AUTHORIZE EXPENDITURES FROM REVENUE RECEIVED FROM THE STATE SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION FUND, AND ORDERING THE PUBLICATION OF A NOTICE OF ELECTION

WHEREAS, the School District receives revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund (“SAVE Revenue”) pursuant to Iowa Code Section 423F.2, as amended; and WHEREAS, by operation of law, the School District’s current Revenue Purpose Statement governing the use of SAVE Revenue will expire on January 1, 2031; and WHEREAS, the School District wishes to adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement that includes all proposed uses of SAVE Revenue, will take immediate effect upon voter approval, and will extend beyond the expiration of the current Revenue Purpose Statement; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Chapter 47 requires that the District submit this election resolution to the County Commissioner of Elections no later than 12:00 noon on the day following the last day on which nomination petitions can be filed:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, IN THE COUNTIES OF WOODBURY, CHEROKEE, AND IDA, STATE OF IOWA: 3

Section 1. That the Board wishes to authorize spending SAVE Revenue for the following purposes and, in doing so, must approve the following Revenue Purpose Statement.

Section 2. That the following Revenue Purpose Statement shall be approved, and the Secretary is authorized and directed to submit and file the Revenue Purpose Statement with the Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections no later than 12:00 noon on the day following the last day on which nomination petitions can be filed. Revenue Purpose Statement River Valley Community School District Pursuant to the provisions of Iowa Code Section 423F.3, the River Valley Community School District hereby adopts and submits to the Commissioner of Elections of Woodbury County, Iowa, this Revenue Purpose Statement to be submitted to the electors at an election to be held November 2, 2021. Money received by the River Valley Community School District from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund may be spent for any one or more of the following purposes: To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security infrastructure. To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities. To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to-community college programs as authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings. To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student-constructed 4 building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District. To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section 403.19(2). To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred within two years of, a disaster. To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes. To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa Code Section 423F.4. To provide funds for property tax relief; and To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and designated by the River Valley Community School District.

Section 3. That an election is called of the qualified electors of the River Valley Community School District, in the Counties of Woodbury, Cherokee, and Ida, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The following Proposition is approved, and the Secretary is authorized and directed to submit and file the following Proposition for the Ballot with the Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections no later than 12:00 noon on the day following the last day on which nomination petitions can be filed:

PROPOSITION Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the River Valley Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. In the River Valley Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which specifies the use of revenues the River Valley Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted. To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security infrastructure. 5 To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities. To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to-community college programs as authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings. To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the District. To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section 403.19(2). To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred within two years of, a disaster. To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes. To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa Code Section 423F.4. To provide funds for property tax relief; and To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and designated by the River Valley Community School District. 6 It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the River Valley Community School District.

[END OF BALLOT LANGUAGE]

Section 4. That the notice of the election and ballot form used at the election shall be prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Iowa Code and Iowa Administrative Rules.

Section 5. That the Election Board for the Voting Precinct or precincts be appointed by the County Commissioner of Elections for each County conducting an election, not less than 15 days before the election.

Section 6. The Commissioner of Elections for each County conducting an election is requested and directed to make publication of the Notice of Election at least once, not less than four days nor more than twenty days prior to the election, in a newspaper that meets the requirements of Iowa Code Section 49.53(2). That, in addition to the ballot proposition, the Notice of Election must include the following statement: “If a majority of eligible electors voting on the question fail to approve this Revenue Purpose Statement, then upon expiration of the current Revenue Purpose Statement, revenues received by the School District from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund shall be expended in the following order: The payment of bonds for which SAVE Revenue has been pledged; Reduction of bond levies under Iowa Code Sections 298.18 and 298.18A and all other debt levies; Reduction of the regular and voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy under Iowa Code Section 298.2; Reduction of the public educational and recreational levy under Iowa Code Section 300.2; For any authorized infrastructure purpose of the school district as defined in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(6); and For the payment of principal and interest on bonds issued under Iowa Code Sections 423E.5 and 423F.4.” 7

Section 7. That the Secretary is authorized and directed to publish the Notice of Election on the River Valley Community School District’s internet site at least once, not less than four days nor more than twenty days prior to the election.

Section 8. Woodbury County, Iowa is the Controlling County for this election.

Section 9. That the County Commissioner of Elections for each County conducting an election shall prepare all ballots and election registers and other supplies necessary for the proper and legal conduct of this election and the Secretary of the Board is directed to cooperate with these Commisioners of Elections in the preparation of the necessary proceedings.

Section 10. That the Secretary is directed to file a certified copy of this Resolution in the Office of the County Commissioner of Elections of the Controlling County to constitute the “written notice” to the County Commissioner of Elections of the election date, required to be given by the governing body under the provisions of Iowa Code Chapter 47.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 16th day of August, 2021.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

11. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

12. Adjournment

Meeting was adjourned at 8:24 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

AUGUST BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 188.38

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 921.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES White out 248.92

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE BILL 324.48

BEELNER SERVICE INC. TRIP CHARGE 63.25

BOMGAARS SPRAYER TIP 48.46

BOOK SYSTEMS INC. SHIPPING 70.00

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV hp ultra synth oil 301.45

CARLEX COMPANY SHIPPING & HANDLING 121.62

CENGAGE LEARNING TRANSP & HANDLING 338.80

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING Hi – Con 64 1,447.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR TIN SNIPS 434.66

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE RAGS 85.46

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 55.00

DAKOTA POTTERY SUPPLY SHIPPING 120.00

DELUXE DRIVING ACADEMY LLC DRIVERS ED 3,850.00

DOLLAR GENERAL Office Supply 6.75

FELD FIRE WORK DONE ON FIRE SECURITY 252.76

FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC. Flinn hot plate/magnetic stirrer, 4”x4” 1,184.76

FOLLETT LIBRARY RESOURCES CM ISSUED — OVERPAYING INV 848898F 1,950.05

FRONTIER PHONE 385.22

GOPHER SPORTS EQUIPMENT item discount 399.31

GORDON FLESCH MEDIA ROOM COPIER 24.14

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET FEES 401.82

IOWA DEPT. OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES TSA ANNUAL ADMINISTRATION FEE 550.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC SERVICE CALL ON FLAG POLE W/ BOOM 30.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC .183% TAX 51.33

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOHNSON, LANDON ASSISTING WITH DELIVERY OF SUPPLIES 50.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. CORE DEPOSIT 426.88

KAPLAN COMPANIES 3-2-1: Time for Parachute Fun 347.18

LAKESHORE CURRICULUM MATERIALS Self Adhesive Label Pockets 3 5/8” 983.50

MCGRAW HILL 21-22 K-5th Grade math journals/online 3,499.51

MENARDS 15000L 5K QUAD-FOLD LED 568.63

MENDEZ FOUNDATION INC. TGFD Grade 4 Kit 445.49

MERCER H&B ADMIN – IOWA FIDUCIARY ADDL JULY 50.00

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. MILEAGE 454.44

NASCO watercolor set 689.24

NATHAN SILFIES HOMESCHOOL CURRICULUM REIMBURSEMENT 426.71

NEW COOP JULY TRUCK CARD CHARGES 724.14

NOAH PHILLIPS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA JR./SR. HS 385.34

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY #2 DIESEL 798.70

PORTER, COLTON MOWING BUS BARN CUSHING 275.00

POSITIVE PROMOTIONS Planner “Success Begins with Believing” Y 250.00

POWERSCHOOL SCHOOLOGY REMOTE PD & ROLLOVER TECHNICAL 1,700.00

REALLY GOOD STUFF Group Colors For 6 – Classroom Stacking 216.55

RECORD, THE JULY 29 PUBLISH SALARIES 651.19

RICKS COMPUTERS CREDIT OF .95 on STATEMENT 21,155.90

SAM’S CLUB Howard Miller Kenwick Wall Clock 99.54

SAVVAS 7th Grade My Perspectives 3,334.42

SCHOOL HEALTH Ace Wrap, 2”, Velcro closure 161.88

SCHOOL MATE 3rd-5th Grade Student Planners – new quo 337.50

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY Shipping 362.04

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 1,804.80

SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO. REVOLUTION FRAME 9” 380.46

STAPLES ADVANTAGE ArtKraft Duo-Finish Paper Roll, 48” x 20″ 1,303.13

TEACHERS TAPE SHIPPING 44.75

TRANE U.S. INC. DBA TRANE REPLACE 3 CONDENSER FAN MOTORS CHILLER 3,181.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL – CVILLE 150.00

ULINE Freight/Handling 180.87

UNITED RENTALS gutter repair 1,092.42

WARD’S NATURAL SCIENCE ESTABLISHMENT Whodunit lab refill 259.24

WEST MUSIC attached list.320.06

Fund Total: 61,050.47

Checking Account Total: 61,050.47

Checking 2

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE SPRAY PAINT FOR SOFTBALL FIELD 11.67

DECKER SPORTING GOODS freight 1,563.85

GRAFFIX INC, DBA WALL OF FAME T-shirts for Football camp 437.50

HUDL BOYS VARSITY FOOTBALL – PLAY TOOLS 1,845.65

POSITIVE PROMOTIONS Set Up Charge — ”River Valley Wolverines” 328.00

SOUTHLAND TRADE 1 case (50 dozen) dish cloths 684.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE Gate Money for 1st round WVC Softball 520.00

Fund Total: 5,390.67

Checking Account Total: 5,390.67

Checking 3

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING REFINISH MIDDLE SCHOOL GYM FLOOR 6,320.00

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE 2,109.94

HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO INC. LIGHTING FOR THE STAGE 24,300.00

OMAHA STAGE EQUIPMENT STAGE CURTAINS &

RIGGING 22,887.00

R.J. THOMAS MFG CO. INC. VINYL SIGNS AROUND HIGH SCHOOL 1,812.36

SWIFTREACH NETWORKS SWIFTK12 FOR POWERSCHOOL – UNLIMITED MES 633.00

Fund Total: 58,062.30

Checking Account Total: 58,062.30

Checking 4

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SFP 80.60

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.) CI BASIC CHARGE 355.18

Fund Total 435.78

Checking Account Total 435.78

AUGUST 2021 BILLS — ADDITIONAL BILLS

Checking 1

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

NEW COOP APRIL GAS 154.74

REALITYWORKS Real Career Electrical Wiring Kit 699.00

REALLY GOOD STUFF Group Colors For 6 – Classroom Stacking 201.55

Fund Total: 1,055.29

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

S U INSURANCE QUARTERLY PREMIUM INSTALLMENT

19,883.00

Fund Total: 19,883.00

Checking Account Total: 20,938.29

Checking 2

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

POSITIVE PROMOTIONS SHIPPING / HANDLING 78.72

Fund Total: 78.72

Checking Account Total: 78.72

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 2, 2021