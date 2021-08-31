Steven Harrison

Steven R. Harrison, 63, of Omaha, was born December 5, 1957 and died August 27, 2021

Visitation is Wednesday, September 1 from 4-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm at St. Gerald Catholic Church. Mass Of Christian Burial is Thursday, September 2 at 10am at the Church. Interment is in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements are with Bethany Funeral Home at bethanyfuneralhome.com.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Norma Harrison; a sister Doreen; a brother Lee; his mother and father-in-law, Bob and Dee Andersen; and his son -in- law, John Edwards.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kristie Harrison; children Jenni (John †) Edwards, Kati Bartlett, Becki DeSantiago, Steven (Emily) Harrison II, and Lexi (Mat) Elvenholl; sisters Dalene (Jim) Krebs and Deanna (Larry) Lux; brother John Harrison; grandchildren Caleb, Carter, Connor, Angelo, Haylee, Derick, Carter, Scarlett, and Benjamin; and many more family and friends.