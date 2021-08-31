Trust Notice — LaVonne Todd

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

Revocable Trust Agreement of LaVonne Todd

To all persons regarding LaVonne Todd, deceased, who died on or about December 16, 2020. You are hereby notified that Marcia Kay Albers is the trustee of the Revocable Trust Agreement of LaVonne Todd dated on October 23, 2018. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on August 12, 2021.

/s/ Marcia Kay Albers

Marcia Kay Albers, Trustee

Revocable Trust Agreement of LaVonne Todd

928 5th Street

Jewell, IA 51030

Jeffrey R. Mohrhauser #AT0005525, Attorney for Trustee

Rawlings, Ellwanger, Mohrhauser, Nelson & Roe, LLP

522 4th Street, Suite 300

Sioux City, Iowa 51101

Date of second publication:

September 9, 2021.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 2, 2021

and Thursday, September 9, 2021