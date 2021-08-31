Our beloved father and husband, Vernon Johnson, 95, of Waldron passed from this life on Monday, August 23, 2021, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Denton Baptist Church in Waldron. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Iowa. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home in Booneville, Arkansas www.bulgerfh.com.

Vernon was born on Dec. 29, 1925 in Kingsley to Arthur and Lillian (Hamil) Johnson. He was born and raised on a farm near Kingsley.

In 1951 he married Wanda Hangman and, with some help from their sons, they successfully worked their Kingsley farm until 1978, when he decided to semi-retire and move to a warmer part of the country.

Having taken their honeymoon in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and remembering how much they loved that part of the country, they found property with a couple of chicken houses near Waldron where they were very successful chicken growers for many years before retiring.

Vernon and Wanda were members of the Church of Christ in Kingsley and attended Denton Baptist Church in Waldron.

Vernon is survived by his wife of 70 years, Wanda Mae (Hangman) Johnson; sons, Randal Johnson (Ann) of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Dennis Johnson (Laura) of Greenwood, Arkansas; sisters, Marilyn Steffe of Athens, Ga., and Connie Junck of Kingsley; and grandson, Jerome Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Dale Johnson, and his parents Arthur and Lillian (Hamil) Johnson.