William “Bill” Roberts

WILLIAM B. “Bill” ROBERTS, 93, of Cherokee, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his wife and family on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at The Gardens Assisted Living in Cherokee, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washta Methodist Church in Washta, Iowa. Pastor Barb Dinelli will officiate. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation with the family present will be held for two hours prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with lunch following the service, at the Washta Methodist Church. The Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Bill’s name to Cherokee Regional Hospice.

Bill was born on November 19, 1927 to Ray and Ellen (Godfrey) Roberts at Washta, Iowa. He attended Washta Public Schools graduating in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Army on January 11, 1946 and served until July 1947, achieving the rank of sergeant. He received a Victory Medal for his service.

He married Laura Hallstrom on December 18, 1948 at Sioux City, Iowa. They made their home on a farm near Washta, and later, near Cherokee, where he farmed and raised livestock. Together they had three children. A highlight of Bill’s farming career was having his excellent Black Angus beef chosen by Eisenhower’s staff at the Sioux City stockyards. It was served at a prime rib dinner for Krushchev in Des Moines in September 1959.

Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, coon hunter, and enjoyed playing golf. He loved going to the lake in his spare time to fish. He competed in numerous hunting competitions, winning many trophies. Bill was a member of the Quimby Lions Club, TriState Coon and Cat Hunting Club, and the Siouxland Coon Hunting Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Betty Samuelson, Faith Varvil, Mary Gum, and Helen Ann Carstens.

Left to cherish Bill are his wife, Lolly of Cherokee, Iowa; three children, James (Judy Larsen ) Roberts of Washta, Iowa, Alan (Sharon Bruhn) Roberts of Emmetsburg, Iowa, and Lynnette (Greg) Harter of Waterloo, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Chris (Daphne) Roberts, Becky (Mark) Scherbring, Katie (Lembit) Press, Scott Roberts, Sara (Ryan) Stull, Daniel (Irena) Harter, and Lauren (Mark) Hartwell; eight great-grandchildren Mackenzie Roberts, Alex (Sarah) Roberts, Sophie, Clayton, and Tyler Scherbring, Lily Roberts, Cayden Stull and Aubrey Stull; one brother and sister-in-law, Bob and LaVon Roberts of Cherokee, Iowa and a brother-in-law Merlyn Carstens of Grinnell, Iowa; also many nieces and nephews.