The Record NOT Delivered Until Thursday Morning By Editor | September 1, 2021 | 0 Due to a printing issue, this week’s Record will not be delivered to the post office until Thursday morning. This week’s issue will be available online on Wednesday afternoon. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 3 — This Week’s Local Obituaries August 26, 2021 | No Comments » Page One — Mark Wetmore Preserves 80 Acres of Tall Grass August 26, 2021 | No Comments » Pg 2 — Lime Pickles in “What’s Cooking?” Back-to-School Tips in “Staying Well” August 26, 2021 | No Comments » Page 11 & Section B — Woodbury Co. Fair Results and Photos August 19, 2021 | No Comments »