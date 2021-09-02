Page 11 — L-B New Teachers, MVAO/COU Homecoming Royalty

| | 0

Page 11 of this week’s Record is filled with school news, from MVAO/COU’s Homecoming Royalty to new teachers at L-B and clean-up work at River Valley.

MVAO/COU Homecoming King Ryan Allen and Queen Beau Mohr

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment