Page 11 — L-B New Teachers, MVAO/COU Homecoming Royalty By Editor | September 2, 2021 | 0 Page 11 of this week’s Record is filled with school news, from MVAO/COU’s Homecoming Royalty to new teachers at L-B and clean-up work at River Valley. MVAO/COU Homecoming King Ryan Allen and Queen Beau Mohr Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts This Week’s Local Obituaries September 2, 2021 | No Comments » Page 9 — Kate O’Tool Competes at Kennedy Space Center September 2, 2021 | No Comments » Page 2 — Gumbo in “What’s Cooking?” Old Wives’ Tales in “Staying Well” September 2, 2021 | No Comments »