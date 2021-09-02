This Week’s Local Obituaries

| | 0

Local obituaries can be found on pages 3, 8, 9 & 12 of this week’s Record.  You can also view the obits online by clicking a name below:

Leo Groth
Arnold Sands
Paul Davis
Dorothy “Jeanette” Heinse
Steven Harrison
Vernon Johnson
William “Bill” Roberts

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment