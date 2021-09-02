Page 2 — Gumbo in “What’s Cooking?” Old Wives’ Tales in “Staying Well”

Chicken Creole Gumbo is on the menu for Pam Clark in this week’s “What’s Cooking?” on page 2.  Also on page 2 are the weekly crossword and Jon Kilstrom’s “Staying Well” column tackling health-related old wives’ tales.

Gumbo plant

 

 

