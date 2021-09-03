Paul Davis

Paul W. Davis, age 86, of Hampshire, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Sherman Hospital of Elgin, Illinois.

A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville with Pastor Harold Werley officiating.

He was born April 3, 1934 in Moville, Iowa the son of Don and Edna (Washburn) Davis. Paul married Dixie Mae Morey on October 4, 1954 in Salix, Iowa and they resided in many different locales across the country from Virginia to Arizona, with stops in Iowa, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Montana. He has been a Hampshire resident since 1985.

Paul served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959. He was a heavy equipment supervisor with the Milwaukee Road Railroad retiring in 1985. He then worked for Modern Track Machinery of Elgin for over 20 years.

In his retirement, he became the neighborhood fix-it man, specializing in small engine repair. He also held the local Girl Scouts and liked crafting yard art.

He is survived by his four children, Floyd and his beloved daughter-in-law, Cherilynn Davis, Roger Davis, Janace Davis; and son-in-law Wayne Barrett; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 66 years, Dixie Mae; and his daughter, Barbara Barrett on September 13, 2019.