City of Moville — Ordinance No. 2021-5 (Countryman Parcel)

City of Moville

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-5

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2018-038, AND PROVIDING THAT GENERAL PROPERTY TAXES LEVIED AND COLLECTED EACH YEAR ON CERTAIN PROPERTY LOCATED WITHIN THE FRONTAGE ROAD URBAN RENEWAL AREA, IN CITY OF MOVILLE, COUNTY OF WOODBURY, STATE OF IOWA, BY AND FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE STATE OF IOWA, CITY OF MOVILLE, COUNTY OF WOODBURY, WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND OTHER TAXING DISTRICTS, BE PAID TO A SPECIAL FUND FOR PAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON LOANS, MONIES ADVANCED TO AND INDEBTEDNESS, INCLUDING BONDS ISSUED OR TO BE ISSUED, INCURRED BY THE CITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE FRONTAGE ROAD URBAN RENEWAL AREA (“COUNTRYMAN PARCEL”)

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, has heretofore, in Ordinance No. 2018-038, provided for the division of taxes on the 2018 Ordinance Parcel within the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Area (“Area” or “Urban Renewal Area”), pursuant to Section 403.19, Code of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the City desires to add an additional parcel currently within the Area to the division of revenue pursuant to Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, through the adoption of this Ordinance, which additional parcel is legally described herein and referred to as the “Countryman Parcel” [Note: The 2018 Ordinance Parcel and the Countryman Parcel are the only portions of the Urban Renewal Area that will be included in this TIF Ordinance at this time. If other parcels in the Area develop (increase in value) in the future, the City may add other parcels/sub-areas within the Urban Renewal Area to the TIF Ordinance. Therefore, various parcels or sub-areas in this Urban Renewal Area will have different frozen bases and different expiration dates.]; and

WHEREAS, indebtedness has been incurred by the City, and additional indebtedness is anticipated to be incurred in the future, to finance urban renewal project activities within the Urban Renewal Area, and the continuing needs of redevelopment within the Urban Renewal Area are such as to require the continued application of the incremental tax resources of the Urban Renewal Area; and

WHEREAS, the following enactment is necessary to accomplish the objectives described in the premises.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, STATE OF IOWA, THAT:

Ordinance Number 2018-38 is hereby further amended to read as follows:

Section 1. For purposes of this Ordinance, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

(a) 2018 Ordinance Parcel means that portion of the City of Moville, Iowa described in the Urban Renewal Plan for the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Area and included under Ordinance No. 2018-38, which 2018 Ordinance Parcel includes the lots and parcels located within the area legally described as follows:

1) Lot 7, except the North 20 feet thereof in Corey’s Addition to Moville, Iowa, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

2) Lots Eleven (11), Twelve (12), Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15), Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17) in Block Two (2), Lucas Second Subdivision to the City of Moville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

3) That part of Lots Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20) of Auditor’s Subdivision of part of the South Half (S1/2) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa, according to the plat recorded in Plat Book 18 on Page 3 thereof, described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest (SW) Corner of Lot Nineteen (19) of the Auditor’s Subdivision part of the South Half (S1/2) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44) West; thence North along the East line of Fourth Street Sixty-six and Five Tenths Feet (66.5’); thence East parallel to present U.S. Highway No. 20, One Hundred Twenty-five Feet (125’); thence South parallel to the East line of Fourth Street Sixty-six and Five Tenths Feet (66.5’); thence West along the North right-of-way line of present U.S. Highway No. 20, One Hundred Twenty-five Feet (125’) to point of beginning, subject to right of easement of ingress and egress by foot or vehicle on or over the West Twenty Feet (W 20’), the North Twelve Feet (N 12’), and the East Twenty Feet (E 20’) of the property herein specifically described.

(b) Countryman Parcel means that portion of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, included within the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Area and legally described as follows:

Lots Fourteen (14) and Fifteen (15) in Block One (1) in Lucas Second Subdivision to Town of Moville, County of Woodbury and State of Iowa, and

All that Part of the Street right-of-way at the northwest corner of the intersection of Third Street and the Frontage Road off the SE corner of Block 1 of Lucas Second Subdivision in the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Point of Intersection of the westerly right-of-way line of Third Street and the northerly right-of-way line of the Frontage Road; thence northwesterly along the Frontage Road northerly right-of-way line on an assumed bearing of N78°16’43”W (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 73.73 feet; thence northeasterly along a curve to the left, concave northwesterly, having a radius of 60.00 feet and a central angle of 98°38’20” along the chord of said curve on a bearing of N52°24’07”E for a chord distance of 91.00 feet to a point on the northerly line of Lot 15; thence N90°00’00”E along said northerly line for a distance of 0.09 feet to a point on the easterly line of Block 1; thence S00°00’00”E along said easterly line for a distance of 70.50 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Said described parcel contains 1,228 square feet.

Said parcel being subject to all easements and right-of-ways of record.

(c) Amended Area means that portion of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, included within the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Area and described in subsections (a)-(b).

Section 2. The taxes levied on the taxable property in the Amended Area, legally described in Section 1 hereof, by and for the benefit of the State of Iowa, County of Woodbury, Iowa, Woodbury Central Community School District, and all other taxing districts from and after the effective date of this Ordinance shall be divided as hereinafter in this Ordinance provided.

Section 3. As to the 2018 Ordinance Parcel, that portion of the taxes which would be produced by the rate at which the tax is levied each year by or for each of the taxing districts taxing property in the 2018 Ordinance Parcel upon the total sum of the assessed value of the taxable property in the 2018 Ordinance Parcel as shown on the assessment roll as of January 1, 2017, being January 1 of the calendar year preceding the first calendar year in which the municipality certified to the county auditor the amount of loans, advances, indebtedness, or bonds payable from the division of property tax revenue described in Ordinance No. 2018-38, shall be allocated to and when collected be paid into the fund for the respective taxing district as taxes by or for the taxing district into which all other property taxes are paid. The taxes so determined shall be referred herein as the “base period taxes” for such subarea.

As to the Countryman Parcel, base period taxes shall be computed in the same manner using the total assessed value shown on the assessment roll as of January 1, 2020, being the assessment roll applicable to the property in such area as of January 1 of the calendar year preceding the effective date of this Ordinance.

Section 4. That portion of the taxes each year in excess of the base period taxes for the Amended Area, determined for each sub-area thereof as provided in Section 3 of this Ordinance, shall be allocated to and when collected be paid into the special tax increment fund previously established by the City of Moville, State of Iowa, to pay the principal of and interest on loans, monies advanced to, or indebtedness, whether funded, refunded, assumed or otherwise, including bonds issued under authority of Section 403.9 or Section 403.12, Code of Iowa, incurred by the City of Moville, State of Iowa, to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, urban renewal projects undertaken within the Urban Renewal Area pursuant to the Urban Renewal Plan, as amended, except that (i) taxes for the regular and voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy of a school district imposed pursuant to Section 298.2, Code of Iowa, and taxes for the instructional support program of a school district imposed pursuant to Section 257.19, Code of Iowa,(but in each case only to the extent required under Section 403.19(2), Code of Iowa); (ii) taxes for the payment of bonds and interest of each taxing district; (iii) taxes imposed under Section 346.27(22), Code of Iowa, related to joint county-city buildings; and (iv) any other exceptions under Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, shall be collected against all taxable property within the Amended Area without any limitation as hereinabove provided.

Section 5. Unless or until the total assessed valuation of the taxable property in the sub-areas of the Amended Area exceeds the total assessed value of the taxable property in the sub-areas shown by the assessment rolls referred to in Section 3 of this Ordinance, all of the taxes levied and collected upon the taxable property in the Amended Area shall be paid into the funds for the respective taxing districts as taxes by or for the taxing districts in the same manner as all other property taxes.

Section 6. At such time as the loans, monies advanced, bonds and interest thereon and indebtedness of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, referred to in Section 4 hereof have been paid, all monies thereafter received from taxes upon the taxable property in the Amended Area shall be paid into the funds for the respective taxing districts in the same manner as taxes on all other property.

Section 7. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed. The provisions of this Ordinance are intended and shall be construed so as to continue the division of taxes for the 2018 Ordinance Parcel under the provisions of Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, as and to the extent authorized in Ordinance No. 2018-38, and to fully implement the provisions of Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, with respect to the division of taxes from property within the Countryman Parcel as described above. Notwithstanding any provisions in any prior Ordinances or other documents, the provisions of this Ordinance and all prior Ordinances relating to the Amended Area shall be construed to continue the division of taxes from property within the Amended Area to the maximum period of time allowed by Section 403.19, Code of Iowa. In the event that any provision of this Ordinance shall be determined to be contrary to law it shall not affect other provisions or application of this Ordinance which shall at all times be construed to fully invoke the provisions of Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, with reference to the Amended Area and the territory contained therein.

Section 8. This Ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 21st day of July, 2021.

/s/ James Fisher

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk

Reading First Time: July 21, 2021

Reading Second Time: waived

Reading Third Time: waived

PASSED AND APPROVED: July 21, 2021.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 9, 2021