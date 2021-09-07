Correctionville Notice of Storm Water Discharge

City of Correctionville

PUBLIC NOTICE OF STORM WATER DISCHARGE

The City of Correctionville, Iowa plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit Number 2 “Storm Water Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities”.

The storm water discharge will be from the installation of sanitary sewer forcemain, sewer valves and structures, and seeding. The Site is located in Section 6, T-88-N, R-42-W, of Woodbury County, Iowa.

Storm water from the site will flow through the County Highway L36 ditch, passing through farm fields and drainage ways before eventually reaching Bacon Creek, a tributary to the Little Sioux River.

Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, Environmental Protection Division, Henry A. Wallace Building, 502 E 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 9, 2021