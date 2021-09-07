Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — September 13, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Fund Raising Activities for 2021-2022

C. Appointments:

1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative

2. County Conference Board Representative

3. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities

D. Review and Revision of Board Policy 803.2

E. Sale of District School Bus

F. Facilities Expenditure for Additional Heating Unit for Anthon Building

V. Discussion Items

A. School Board Convention

B. MVAO Mission and Vision Statement

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Enrollment Numbers for 2021-2022

C. Open Enrollment In List

D. Open Enrollment Out List

E. Home School List

F. Pre-School Schedules

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Title I Application

VIII. Announcements

A. Next meeting – October 11, 2021 – Anthon

IX. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 9, 2021