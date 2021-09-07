Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — August 30, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Monday, August 30th, 2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

*The meeting originated in Mapleton, but some board members met via Zoom.

Present: Mead, Schram, Streck, and Kennedy via zoom

Absent: Wimmer

Vice President Mead declared a quorum and called the meeting to order at 6:31 PM.

Superintendent Thelander and Anthon Head Custodian Buck discussed the bids received for new heating/cooling units for the Anthon building. Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the bid from Lakeport AC for $39,800. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

Vice President Mead adjourned the meeting at 6:49 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 9, 2021