Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — August 30, 2021
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Monday, August 30th, 2021 — 6:30 PM
Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa
*The meeting originated in Mapleton, but some board members met via Zoom.
Present: Mead, Schram, Streck, and Kennedy via zoom
Absent: Wimmer
Vice President Mead declared a quorum and called the meeting to order at 6:31 PM.
Superintendent Thelander and Anthon Head Custodian Buck discussed the bids received for new heating/cooling units for the Anthon building. Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the bid from Lakeport AC for $39,800. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
Vice President Mead adjourned the meeting at 6:49 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 9, 2021