Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — August 24, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 24, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on August 24, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. John Meis was available via conference call. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman

Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the August 24, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the August 10, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on August 17th.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve 8/13/21 & 8/20/21 payrolls and claims paid on 8/17/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the withdraw documents for Roger Bohnenkamp from the agricultural area per IA Code 352.9. Motion Carried.

Chairman Kass, on behalf of the Board of Supervisors, formally congratulated McKenna Henrich of Akron, the Plymouth County Fair Queen, on being crowned the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen. She is a granddaughter of former Board Supervisor Jim Henrich.

Mark Loutsch, a former Board Supervisor, gave an update to the Board regarding the progress of the junk cleanup on Justin & Gladys Harms’ property. The County will hire Rick Bohle to clean up the property with the cost being paid by the Harms or the County paying the cost and then assessing the cost to Gladys Harms.

Supervisor VanOtterloo provided an update to the Board regarding L&L Builders starting the renovation of the Plymouth County Dist. Courtroom on Aug. 20th 2021 and the contract will be approved on Aug. 31st 2021.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Treasurer’s Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle report for FY 2020-21 as presented by Shelly Sitzmann, County Treasurer. Motion Carried.

Graham McGaffin, local volunteer; Jason Vaccura, City of Le Mars Administrator; and Brett Langley of McClure Engineering shared a presentation and the application for State of Iowa REAP funds to the Board of Supervisors for approval to seek grant funds for the Plywood Trail.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the REAP grant application for the Plywood Trail with correcting language regarding securing approval from the DOT within the different phases. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-nay; Anderson-nay. Motion Carried.

Amanda Harper of Simpco presented an update regarding the Housing Trust Fund, housing projects completed and future funding requirements.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #072421 Hoffman Estates Phase 2 in Section 10 of Plymouth Township. All votes aye; Meis abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Finn’s Addition in Section 17 of Preston Township. All votes aye; Meis abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Kaiser’s Creekside Addition in Section 31 of Liberty Township. All votes aye; Meis abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve TMAC Farms Addition 2nd Filing in Section 20 of Johnson Township. All votes aye; Meis abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 23/26 of Elgin Township on 140th St. All votes aye; Meis abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 8/17 of Preston Township on 120th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit for Waterline along C66 in Section 19 of Garfield Township. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:47 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-17-21

A & M Laundry OFFICE CLEANING 30.50

AgriVision Equipment tractor/gator parts 248.74

Akron Hometowner publications 495.10

Akron Lumber RBWA playground concrete 526.95

Alpha Wireless shoulder mic 437.60

Bomgaars supplies 396.10

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Jim Bybee Law Office attorney fees 170.10

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 209.80

Clay Rural Water System antenna rental 100.00

CWD kitchen supplies 1930.52

The Dailey Stop fuel 117.79

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursement 93.05

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 90.00

Eakes Inc. supplies 565.55

El Paso Co. Combined Courts certified documents 62.75

Fareway kitchen supplies 462.72

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 772.75

Fastenal supplies 170.89

Fedders Marine & RV blade 12.43

Stacey Feldman cell phone/supplies 77.08

Floyd Valley Healthcare lab, nursing contracts 3721.24

Woodward Youth Corporation juvenile shelter care 1352.85

Forterra CONCRETE PIPE 4494.40

Frericks Repair fuel 2491.53

Frontier phone services 1271.13

G & R Controls LED ballasts 425.00

GCC Alliance Concrete RBWA playground concrete 5171.25

Get Branded 360 marketing/T-shirts 462.80

GRP & Associates medical supplies 207.00

Hardware Hank supplies 33.39

Jamie Hauser mileage 107.52

Madalyn Hewitt fuel 57.72

City of Hinton UTILITIES 129.14

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 380.00

Jenna Hodgson certified mailing 15.70

Horizon Distribution wash cards 150.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 719.25

HyVee program/meeting expense 169.68

IMWCA #2 work comp premium 7441.00

Iowa DNR well permit 25.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy less lethal school 625.00

Iowa Secretary of State notary fee 30.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 384.10

Jackson Pumping Service Hillview service 330.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 3408.95

Keltek Inc. vehicle equipment 708.68

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 873.74

Kinglsey Ambulance Service transport for autopsy 200.00

Klass Law Firm legal fees 120.00

Kossuth Co. Sheriff Dept. service 35.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning service 1720.00

City of Le Mars utilities 958.46

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 286.55

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 1081.72

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 1135.47

Mac’s Chevrolet replace front tire 187.47

Menards supplies 2120.24

City of Merrill UTILITIES 96.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 8043.22

Midwest Honda Suzuki mower parts 181.82

Midwest Wheel PARTS 15.00

Mike’s Inc. fuel 4033.40

Mr. Muffler parts/service 988.61

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 382.97

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 384.80

One Office Solutions supplies 381.94

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 1006.00

Outdoor Recreation Products RBWA playground equipment 21,921.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 35.00

Plymouth Co. Sheriff transport 2.50

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 46,364.79

Plymouth Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 1179.99

Premier Communications phone service 1035.98

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 427.58

Jill Renken postage 15.90

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes autopsy transport 724.00

Richards Construction construction project 13,734.44

Thomas Rohe BATTERIES 99.15

Rolling Oil Co. oil 4397.89

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 19487.90

Sherwin Williams stain/carpet install 855.89

Shred-it shredding 158.32

Sioux Sales Company uniform 63.85

Siouxland Humane Society services 37.00

Sooland Bobcat Rental RBWA rental equipment 115.00

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 13.19

State Steel REINFORCING STEEL 1043.19

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 395.68

Stone Group Architects architect fees 2344.52

Stop Stick Ltd stop sticks 291.00

Street Cop Training training 1794.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 572.69

The Record publications 393.09

Thomson Reuters court library services 1504.66

Titan Machinery PARTS 24.50

TNT Sales & Service equipment repairs 236.50

Tool Depot PARTS 72.00

Total Motors body shop parts 957.57

Union Co. Sheriff fee 2.50

Union County Electric tower 102.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 252.00

USIC Locating Services locating contract 225.51

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 404.25

Verizon cell phones 230.32

VISA vehicle maint/gas 356.98

Vizocom ICT exam gloves 590.00

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 76.08

Wal-Mart supplies 53.57

Duane Walhof shop tools 169.18

Yankton County Sheriff fees 52.50

Zep Manufacturing SHOP SUPPLIES 84.99

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 9, 2021