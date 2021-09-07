Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — August 24, 2021 (Bennett McDonald Smithland)

AUGUST 24, 2021

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE BENNETT MCDONALD SMITHLAND

DRAINAGE DISTRICT IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, as Trustees for Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Wright, Monson, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineerís Office, and Diane Swoboda Peterson, Real Estate/Recorder Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order the Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve minutes from the August 17, 2021 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage District Trustee meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 9, 2021