Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — August 24, 2021

AUGUST 24, 2021

THIRTY-FOURTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, Wright, De Witt, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Diane Swoboda Peterson, Real Estate/ Recorder Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the agenda for August 24, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Matthew Ung, Board of Supervisors, addressed the board regarding gross misappropriation of facts presented at the August 19, 2021 press conference called by United Today, Stronger Tomorrow.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 17, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $432,095.83. Copy filed.

To approve the notice to Terminate Farm Tenancy letter. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894729405031, 111 Sioux St.

RESOLUTION #13,224

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The Northerly half (Nly Ω) of the Easterly 75 feet (Ely 75 ft) of Lot Fourteen (14) in Block Eighteen (18), Sioux City Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (111 Sioux Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 7th Day of September, 2021 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 7th Day of September, 2021, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $278.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 24th Day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Robert Sorensen, Vin #43274, 1980 Marchfield.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,225

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Robert Sorensen is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #43274 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #43274 1980 Marshfield

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Robert Sorensen.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Cindy Fink, Vin #AP305296, 2001 Ashton.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,226

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Cindy Fink is the titleholder of mobile home VIN #AP305296, located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #AP305296 2001 Ashton

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Cindy Fink.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Jordan Naylor, Vin #584, 1972 Astra.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,227

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Jordan Naylor is the titleholder of mobile home VIN #584 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #584 1972 Astra

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Jordan Naylor.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Lake Forest MHC, Vin #13599, 1976 Schult.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,228

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lake Forest MHC is the titleholder of a mobile home, VIN #135399 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #135399 1976 Schult

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable for 2020-21 including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Lake Forest MHC.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Denice Badding, Vin #M307435, 2002 Schult.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,229

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Denice Badding is the titleholder of a mobile home, VIN #M307435 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #M307435 2002 Schult

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable for 2020-21 including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Denice Badding.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Glenda Thompson, Vin #7866, 1980 Shar-Io.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,230

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Glenda Thompson is the titleholder of a mobile home, VIN #7866 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #7866 1980 Shar-lo

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable for 2020-21 including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Glenda Thompson.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Brandi & Eric Russell, Vin #INFL555AB11548HP13.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,231

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Brandi & Eric Russell is the titleholder of a mobile home, VIN #INFL555AB11548HP13 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #INFL555AB11548HP13 2006 Highland Park

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable for 2020-21 including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Brandi & Eric Russell.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Mary McDowell, Vin #04560318J 1976 Buddy.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,232

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Mary McDowell is the titleholder of a mobile home, VIN #04560318J located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #04560318J 1976 Buddy

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable for 2020-21 including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Mary McDowell.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Darwin Santos-Santiago, Vin #22GFS4288, 1976 Bendix.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,233

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Darwin Santos-Santiago is the titleholder of a mobile home, VIN #22GFS4288 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #22GFS4288 1976 Bendix

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable for 2020-21 including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Darwin Santos-Santiago.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Yes Communities, Vin #2238526811AB 1986 Titan.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,234

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Yes Communities is the titleholder of a mobile home, VIN #2238526811AB located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #2238526811AB 1983 Titan

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable for 2020-21 including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Yes Communities.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for New Perspective Inc, Parcel #894735202017.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,235

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, New Perspectives Inc. is the titleholder of a real estate Parcel #894735202017 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows.

Parcel #894735202017

LL-SC COMM 89-47 C M ST PAUL PACIFIC RR RUNNING OVER & ACROSS SW CORNER NW NE ABUTTING BLKS 3-4-5-7 HEDGES 3RD TABLE & RUNNING SWLY OVER NE CORNER SW NE TO W LINE SE NE THEC THE SWLY 60 FT OVER THE WLY PART SE NE TO N LINE OF SPAULDING ST AND EX A TRI TCT ABUTTING LOTS 17 -18-19 BLK 3 HEDGES 3RD TABLE BEING 50 FT ON S EX 136.87 FT ON NE X 145.72 ON SW NW NE 35-89-47

WHEREAS, the abovestated real estate has property tax interest and fees payable for 2018-19, and the property is owned by New Perspectives Inc.

WHEREAS, these property tax interest and fees are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these property tax interest and fees; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above real estate according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of August, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Anna Graves, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 08-06-2021. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $20.38/hour. Copy filed.

Presentation of Award Certificate to David Dawson and Karla Polley. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Monson to approve the intermittent comp payout for C.G. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to set October 12, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. for a public hearing in the Courthouse Basement Board meeting room to discuss the establishment of a Level B road system. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Bennett McDonald Smithland Drainage Districts.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign a letter of support for the water trail on the Little Sioux River. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Cyndi Hanson, M La Mere, Val Ukin, Ernie Colt, William Burrows, Jen Pellant, Matthew O’Kane, Sun Rose Iron Shell, Don Marns, David Bushaw and Faith Taylor stated their concerns about the new jail.

Ernie Colt asked if the county had a plan for COVID vaccination.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive letter of concerns regarding grow misappropriation of facts at the August 19 press conference called by United Today, Stronger Tomorrow. Carried 5-0. Copy filed. Board concerns.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 31, 2021.Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

