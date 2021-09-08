What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Argentine Pancakes

Have you ever made (or even seen) an Argentine Pancake?  Pam Clark shows you how to make this tasty treat, plus some Easy French Toast, in this week’s “What’s Cooking” column.  Also on page 2 are Jon Kilstrom’s “Staying Well” and the weekly crossword.

 

