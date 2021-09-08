| logout
Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — Sept. 13, 2021
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Gym
Moville, Iowa — 7:30 p.m.
September 13, 2021
- Opening
- Call to order
- Roll call
- Approve or amend the agenda
- Approve minutes
- Approve bill
- Focus on Education: Iowa Core Curriculum Social Studies Standards
- Visitor/Community Comments
- Co-Curricular:
- Band/Choir Trip to St. Louis
- FFA National Convention
- Reports
- Metcalf
- Bormann
- Glackin
- Policies and Procedures
- Act on open enrollment requests:
- Notification of open enrollment:
- Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation:
- Review recommendations from Building and Grounds Committee
- Set priorities
- Sale of Bus (#97)
- Personnel
- Accept resignations:
- Sean Archer: Asst. Baseball
- Morgan Wright: MS VB (after season ends)
- Mackensey Sexton: Softball
- Landie Willer: Paraprofessional
- Offer Contracts:
- Musical: Noah Hickman, Elizabeth Ross
- Groundskeeper
- Quiz Bowl: Kim Lilly
- Approve Volunteer Coaches: Wrestling – Adam McElrath, Jake Dennison, Jake Meehan, Brady Hannah, Jeff Klingensmith, Cody Davis, Skylar Sanford, and Ty Dennison
- Extended Day Program
- Accept resignations:
- Board Items
- Approve SIAC Committee Members
- Adopt CSIP Goals
- Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit
- Return to Learn Plan
- For the Good of the Cause
- Employee Discipline
- Adjourn