Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — Sept. 13, 2021

| | 0

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Gym
Moville, Iowa — 7:30 p.m.
September 13, 2021

  • Opening
    • Call to order
    • Roll call
    • Approve or amend the agenda
    • Approve minutes
    • Approve bill
  • Focus on Education: Iowa Core Curriculum Social Studies Standards
  • Visitor/Community Comments
  • Co-Curricular:
    • Band/Choir Trip to St. Louis
    • FFA National Convention
  • Reports
    • Metcalf
    • Bormann
    • Glackin
  • Policies and Procedures
    • Act on open enrollment requests:
    • Notification of open enrollment:
  • Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation:
    • Review recommendations from Building and Grounds Committee
    • Set priorities
    • Sale of Bus (#97)
  • Personnel
    • Accept resignations:
      1. Sean Archer: Asst. Baseball
      2. Morgan Wright: MS VB (after season ends)
      3. Mackensey Sexton: Softball
      4. Landie Willer: Paraprofessional
    • Offer Contracts:
      1. Musical: Noah Hickman, Elizabeth Ross
      2. Groundskeeper
      3. Quiz Bowl: Kim Lilly
    • Approve Volunteer Coaches: Wrestling – Adam McElrath, Jake Dennison, Jake Meehan, Brady Hannah, Jeff Klingensmith, Cody Davis, Skylar Sanford, and Ty Dennison
    • Extended Day Program
  • Board Items
    • Approve SIAC Committee Members
    • Adopt CSIP Goals
    • Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit
    • Return to Learn Plan
    • For the Good of the Cause
  • Employee Discipline
  • Adjourn
