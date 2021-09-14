Bruce Badgerow

Bruce E. Badgerow, 73, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Bruce Edward Badgerow was born in 1947 in Sioux City, Iowa, the eldest son of Robert G. and Carol E. (Higginbotham) Badgerow. He was the great-great grandson of Martinius Badgerow, Jr., the great-grandson of Robert W. Badgerow and the grandson of Bert E. Badgerow.

Bruce graduated from Remsen-Union High School in 1967. He continued his education in Nebraska where he studied drafting. He was married to Patricia A. Hall and they had three children.

Bruce was living in Moville, Iowa when he retired from the maintenance department at Sioux City Brick and Tile.

He is survived by his children, Stacey L. (Kevin) Bruscher of Le Mars, IA, Michael B. (Kelley) Badgerow and Timothy B. Badgerow, both of Kingsley, IA; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Muecke of TX, Debra (Bob) Reeg of AR and Bonnie (Mike) Evans of AR; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Kyle Badgerow; granddaughter-in-law, Tonya Bruscher; brothers, Larry and John; a brother-in-law, Roger Muecke; and nephews, Mike Evans, Jr. and Danny Reeg.