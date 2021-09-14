Cushing City Council Minutes — September 7, 2021

Cushing City Council

September 7, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten Also present: Tom Grafft, Sgt DeGroot

Motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) August 3, 2021 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – Anfinson, Schlenger Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

AT&T Firemen Cell 101.00

CBC City Supplies 24.70

Core & Main Mud Plugs 96.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library Books 175.39

Vince Dvorak EMT Reimbursement 52.16

Feld Fire Fire Equipment 200.50

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 163.00

Harland Clark Deposit books 45.21

Iowa DNR wastewater fee 210.00

ISG Operator Services 1000.19

New Lift Station 4676.16

JJSS, LLC Sewer pumping 120.00

Joy Auto City Supplies 10.11

Gill Hauling Landfill Fee 1133.00

MCI Telephone 32.39

Mid-American Electricity 1077.81

NW IA League of Cities Dues 25.00

OverDrive Library Subscription 336.60

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 128.55

The Record Publishing 153.70

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 8122.50

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 58.32

Stevenson Hardware City Supplies 12.57

USPS Stamps 110.00

Western IA Equipment Grapple 12.33

Woodbury County Treasurer Property Taxes 52.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 2549.97

Library 1020.00

Road Use 1439.87

Water Fund 3756.05

Sewer Fund 42,446.25

Solid Waste Fund 1888.75

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 53,100.89

Sheriff’s Report. Report stated that Cushing had 0 calls last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed purchasing new mower tires, getting older generator hooked up to fire station, and resident with low water pressure to be advised to call a plumber.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments. Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• Nuisance Abatements. Clerk gave an update from lawyer. Papers will be delivered by sheriff.

General Business

• ISG. Tom Grafft gave an update on the lift station project. Electrician should be coming next few weeks, and project will be considered at the substantial completion phase. ISG will come to October meeting to discuss documentation on delayed start of project.

• Fire Department. Motion made by Wittrock to approve the 21-22 Roster. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 5/0.

• Elections. Clerk reminded council members to take papers for election, if council so chooses, and those papers are due to city hall by September 16th.

Resolutions

Ordinances — Ordinance 33-2021: Ordinance amending provisions pertaining to sewer service charges.

Motioned by VanHouten, seconded by Joy to introduce and approve the first reading of ORDINANCE 33-2021, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING provisions pertaining to sewer service charges. Roll call vote: Ayes: Joy, VanHouten, Wittrock, Rabbass, Tyler. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motioned by Rabbass, seconded by Wittrock to suspend the rules requiring an ordinance be voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting with respect to ORDINANCE 33-2021. Roll call vote: Ayes: Joy, VanHouten, Wittrock, Rabbass, Tyler. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motioned by Tyler, seconded by Rabbass to give final adoption to ORDINANCE 33-2021, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING provisions pertaining to sewer service charges. Roll call vote: Ayes: Joy, VanHouten, Wittrock, Rabbass, Tyler. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, motion by Rabbass, seconded by Wittrock to adjourn at 7:43 p.m.

_________Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

____________Attested by: City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 16, 2021