Moville City Council Minutes — September 1, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly and John Parks are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for August, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Mike Weaver, Jerry Sailer, Gene Groetken, Edgar Rodriguez, Tristan Vanderschaaf, and Guts Goodknight.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Rodriguez presented information about two applicants for part-time positions. Tristan Vanderschaaf is not certified and could be hired as a reserve officer, and Darin Specketer is a certified officer. Malm motions to hire both on a part time basis: Vanderschaaf at $18 per hour, and Specketer at $20 per hour seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews the invoice to the Crankshaft Bar and Grill for sidewalk work completed. At the property owner’s request, Weaver has reviewed this and determined that the property owner was not billed for any demolition work and that the total bill is appropriate for work done. Bauer motions to reduce the bill by $800 to a new total of $2000 due, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the submittals for the resurfacing project on South Pearl and Memorial Park roadways. Barkley Asphalt, Inc. submitted a proposal to do the work for $40,940.00 and Knife River Midwest, LLC submitted a proposal to do the work for a price of $50,430.00. Bauer motions to accept the proposal from Barkley Asphalt, Inc., seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve second reading of Ordinance 2021-7 making South 6th Street one way (going North) from East Drive to the school parking lot (two-way from Frontage to East Drive), seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to waive the third reading of Ordinance 2021-7, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Bauer motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2021-7, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Bauer motions to approve second reading of Ordinance 2021-8 adding a stop sign Eastbound on East Drive stopping on 6th Street, and adding a stop sign Northbound and Southbound at Paige Place, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to waive the third reading of Ordinance 2021-8, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2021-8, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Bauer motions to approve liquor license application from 4-Way Stop and Shop, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council and Chief Rodriguez discussed different options for revisions of the Ordinances for Golf Carts/UTV/ATV. No action taken at this time.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 6:27 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 16, 2021