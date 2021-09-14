Moville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-8

An Ordinance amending Chapter 65 Section 65.01 to add subparagraphs 98, 99 and 100.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 65 Section 65.01, subparagraphs 98, 99, and 100 shall read as follows:

98. East Drive. Vehicles traveling east on East Drive shall stop at South 6th Street.

99. Paige Place. Vehicles traveling north on Paige Place shall stop at Terrtam Street.

100. Paige Place. Vehicles traveling south on Paige Place shall stop at Prairie View Lane.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: August 18, 2021

Second Reading: September 1, 2021

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council on the 1st day of September, 2021 and approved this 1st day of September, 2021.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 16, 2021