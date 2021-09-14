Patricia Cox Botdorf

Patricia “Pat” Cox Botdorf of Omaha passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 419 Jones Street in Moville, Iowa. Interment will be in Climbing Hill Cemetery. Celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. the same day at Oak Hills Country Club, 12325 Golfing Green Drive, Omaha, Neb. Arrangements are with Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Culter West Center Chapel.

She is survived by her children, Nicole Cusick (Brad) and Daniel Botdorf (Autumn); grandchildren, Willa, Graelyn, Lars, Edison, and Coen; mother, Fauneil Cox; siblings, John Cox (Sheila), and Linda Mize (Greg); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; and father, James.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Project Pink’d.