Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Ohlendorf

Ronald W. “Ronnie” Ohlendorf, 86, Pierson, Iowa, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Ronald Wilson Ohlendorf was born on June 8, 1935, to Louis and Alice (Knight) Ohlendorf. He attended country school for his early education, then graduated from Kingsley Public School in 1953.

In 1955 Ron registered for the draft and served in the Army from 1955 – 1957 as a machinist. The majority of his service was spent in South Korea following the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge from the service, Ron returned home to help with the family farm.

On September 20, 1959, Ron married his Shore Acres sweetheart, Doris JoAnn Dirks. Ron and Doris began farming in the Marcus area, moving twice before finally settling on their current farmstead a mile from where Ron grew up.

Ron and Doris spent their life together farming and raising their family. After Doris’ passing in 2016, Ron remained on the homeplace, continuing to farm with his daughter, Julie, up until the very end. Ron was a good man, a loving husband, and a beloved father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.

Ron is survived by his children Ryan Ohlendorf, Cheryl (Alan) Rolling, Brad (Cindy) Ohlendorf, Jane Ohlendorf, and Julie Ohlendorf; his grandchildren Nick (Dani) Rolling, Kari (Chris) Weitl, Megan Ohlendorf, and Drew Ohlendorf; his great-grandchildren Caleb Slattery, Kaden Rolling, Gavin Rolling, Benjamin Weitl, and Jacob Weitl; brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Betty Ohlendorf and several nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents; his parents-in-law Richard and Catherine Dirks; his brother, David; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Evelyn and Alvin Bartling, Lois and Arnold Speichinger, Don and Alice Dirks, and Marlys and Ed Huisman; his niece, Katherine Huisman; his niece, Laurie Proskovec; and his great-nephew, Jason Proskovec.