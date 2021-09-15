Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — August 10, 2021

Bronson City Council

August 10, 2021

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Jamie Amick, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Brandi Jessen arrived at the meeting at 6:30 PM

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of July, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 16 hrs. and 20 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 0 hours performing school related activities.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick Lahrs was present for the ambulance report. Mayor Garnand discussed with the council to have Nick also become ambulance director along with his water and sewer duties. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to have Nick become the ambulance director for the town and to be paid $250.00 a month through December of 2021 and then be paid $200.00 a month till January of 2022. Nick reported that there will be ambulance meetings every third Tues. of the month at 7:00 PM.

Maintenance: CJ was not present.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present. Reported that everyone has a new meter installed and everything is going smooth as far as the water project. Nick reported that he talked with RACO about going from 4G to 5G for the auto dialer at the lift station. It would cost approximately $1300.00. Matter tabled till a later date.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular July 13th meeting.

Resolution #11-2021 for change in applicant’s authorized representative on our FEMA project 4421-DR-IA on the flood of 2019. Resolution changes the authorized representative from former Mayor Tony Thompson to current Mayor Jason Garnand. There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve and pass Resolution #11-2021.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

46.15

General

3972.03 3885.14

Garbage

2213.67 1652.57

Road Use Tax

3931.69 2978.12

Ambulance

1815.87 274.12

Water

7903.51 4128.18

Sewer

1841.05 2008.41

Local Option Sales Tax

3805.25 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

JULY TOTAL REVENUE

$21,432.13

JULY DISBURSEMENTS

$16,509.87

There was a motion from Councilman Amick a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR AUGUST 2021 MEETING:

ACCO chlorine $174.00

Badger Meter water project $54.00

Bronson Shelter House water bill $76.00

Bronson Volunteer Fire Dept. burn leach field $291.60

CHN garbage $1539.32

City of Bronson water bill $76.00

D&H Plumbing repair of water line $2504.64

DNR annual fee for NPDES $170.00

Emergency Medical Products ambulance supplies $586.57

Iowa One Call locates $8.10

L.P. Gill landfill fees 1st qtr $1658.30

Menards culverts and water plug $439.74

Moville Record publications $128.74

Nick Lahrs reimburse water conference $160.00

Nick Lahrs reimburse for EMS conference $250.00

Northwest Iowa League of Cities annual dues $25.00

Siouxland District Health water bacteriological $14.00

USA Blue Book water supplies $153.67

Wiatel telephone bill $84.20

Woodbury County EMS paramedic assists $800.00

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Yearly raises for employees: tabled until next regular meeting.

2. Post Office building for sale: Matter was discussed of the City purchasing the Post Office. Owner wants $29500.00. After much discussion, the Mayor requested a motion on the floor to purchase the Post Office and property included. There was not a motion brought up by a councilman to purchase the Post Office, so the City declined the purchase.

3. Salt bin: since there were no new bids to discuss, matter tabled until next regular meeting.

4. City Election: City election will be held on November 2, 2021. We have 3 council positions to fill for a 4 year term, and the mayor position is open for a 2 year term. First day to file papers with the city clerk is August 23, 2021 and the last day will be September 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM. The Clerk will be present at City Hall from 3:45-5:00 on the last day to receive any last minute papers. Anyone interested in running for these positions, please contact the clerk at City Hall by leaving a message at 948-3354 or emailing to: cityofbronson@wiatel.net.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Amick: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 6:55 PM.

