CORRECTION: Lawton Fire Dept. Pancake Breakfast is September 18 By Editor | September 15, 2021 | 0 The Lawton Fire Department's 22nd annual Pancake Breakfast is this Saturday, September 18 at the Lawton Fire Station — NOT Saturday, September 25 as stated in the ad on page 9. We apologize for the error. Posted in Breaking News