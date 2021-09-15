Page One — Brownlee’s New Mural Brightens Up Moville By Editor | September 15, 2021 | 0 Last week Jenna Brownlee, mural artist from Des Moines, was in Moville painting a cheery mural on the building across from the bank. Read all about Brownlee and the mural on Page One of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts CORRECTION: Lawton Fire Dept. Pancake Breakfast is September 18 September 15, 2021 | No Comments » Page 9 — L-B Senior Ridge Kunkel to Play in National FFA Band September 15, 2021 | 2 Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Pork Chops, Potatoes, Carrots & Cornbread Muffins September 15, 2021 | No Comments »